SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
St. Paul’s Parish Festival, 11 a.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Fried Chicken by Far Fry. Lunch stand, silent auction, country store, raffles, games for kids and adults. Parade at noon.
Resurrection Parish Festival, 11 a.m., 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque. A Kalmes’ chicken dinner will start at 11 a.m. Family-friendly activities from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. include inflatables, children’s games, petting zoo, a huge silent auction, a country store and raffle prizes.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Aug. 19
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., The Keystone Building, 2310 Chaney Road.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. AMP is a program for youth aged 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives: foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment, or with relatives.
Jones Jr. High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Stonecliff Winery, Bell Street.
Pokemon Crafts and Detective Pikachu, 1 p.m., Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Make Pokemon buttons and bottle cap magnets from 1-1:30 p.m., then we’ll watch Detective Pikachu with popcorn.
Pokemon Crafts and Detective Pikachu, 10 a.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Make Pokemon buttons and bottle cap magnets from 10-10:30 a.m., then we’ll watch Detective Pikachu with popcorn.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 4:30 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Join us for the Ribbon Cutting ceremony celebrating Steeple Square. Steeple Square will open The Marita Theisen Childcare Center Aug. 26 and will serve as many as 72 children in the tri-state area.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45- line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. NE, Farley, Iowa. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, lower level, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13 Street. Details: 563-599-2748
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
VFW 9663, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Jo Daviess County Retired Teachers Association Lunch/Meeting, 11 a.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 411 W. Catlin St., Elizabeth, Ill. Lunch will be held at noon following the meeting and program. Cost is $10. Call 815-777-8336.
Cuba City 7th Annual Community Market, 3:30 p.m., Presidential Courtyard on Main Street, Cuba City, Wis. Seventh Annual Community Market in its new location. Featuring food, crafts, music and family activities.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Richardson Buick, Kennedy Road. Join at the new location. Starting this year the cut-off year has been raised to 1979 and older classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Teen Drop-In: Locker Crafts, 2 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Stop in and make frames, magnets or treasure boxes for your locker.
Friday, Aug. 23
Back to School Celebration for Mom & Dad, 8 a.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. August 23rd is the first day of school for many area families, so drop those kids off then come by the library and celebrate the beginning of a new school year with coffee, juice and donuts.
Driftless Star Party, 8:30 p.m., The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Join us in the backyard of The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums to learn about the night sky and connect with the cosmos (binoculars and telescopes provided).
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Pete’s Thai Kitchen, East 22nd Street. Call Mary Lou at 563-588-1175 for reservations.
Saturday, Aug. 24
A Grand Extravaganza! 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St. Get a sneak peek at the shows in our 2019-2020 Season. Spotlighting a selection of songs and dances from a variety of popular shows, including pieces from the shows that will grace the Grand’s stage.
Mississippi Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. at Camp Street east of Hy-Vee on Locust Street to carpool to Schurmier Teaching Forest, Elizabeth, Ill.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Al Ronek, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque.
Asbury Eagles Club, 2 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club Live Music, 5900 Saratoga Road. Live music on the patio with Todd McDonough. Come enjoy Sunday Funday with drink and food specials on the patio.
Blues in the Vineyard with JazzQ, 3 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa. Enjoy Iowa cheeses and BBQ pork sandwiches or bring your own picnic. No alcohol may be brought in.
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook, 2 p.m., Potosi Brewery, 209 S. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Johnnie Walker Live, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52.
Live Music at Galena Brewery: Tete De Mort, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
Live Music at PromiseLand Winery, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. Enjoy listening to live music while sipping on delicious award-winning wine.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52 N. Rockin’ the Ridge at Sunset Ridge Winery is a great place to get together with friends & family to enjoy live music by some of the areas top performers, and enjoy our some of our wine, beer, and food.
The Spirit of Woodstock — 50 years celebration, 11 a.m., Council Hill Station, 6521 N. Hill Road, Scales Mound, Ill. Admission: $20. An event dedicated to Artie Kornfeld, the father of Woodstock, and a tribute to all of the bands who play.
Triple Threat at PromiseLand Winery, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Woodstock Weekend at Dimensional Brewing Co., 2 p.m., 67 Main St. The best of Dubuque’s musicians coming together for a three days of live music at Dimensional Brewing Co.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Midwest Mosaic Band — rock + soul, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Mosaic = a combination of diverse elements forming a more or less coherent whole. Musicians unite for a one-night-only band of soulful explorations with special guests including Leon Campos on keys.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
The Nunnery + Kristina Marie Castaneda, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Have a listen, be captivated by touring indie pop artist The Nunnery. Kristina Marie Castañeda opens. Weather permitting, rooftop performance. http://thenunnerymusic.com
Thursday, Aug. 22
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Johnnie Walker Live, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, Bell Street.
Patient Wolf, Todd McDonough & Friends — alt rock, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Live local music from Patient Wolf, Addison Aronson, Tristan Hirsch, Todd McDonough and Chad Aaron Olson Jr.
Hinder + Saving Abel, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Friday, Aug. 23
Josh Yeltman at Riverboat Lounge, 8 p.m., 200 Main St. Josh Yeltman plays an acoustic blend of 90’s alternative, 2000’s hits, blues and folk music.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open Mic from 8:30-10 p.m. Karaoke from 10 p.m.-midnight.
Live Entertainment — Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
Live Music at Galena Brewery: Meghan Davis, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
Matt McPherson Live Music, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mixed Emotions Band, 6 p.m., Off Shore, 4111 N. Riverview St., Bellevue, Iowa.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Tony Walker at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Saturday, Aug. 24
ABBA Revisited, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. ABBA Revisited is North America’s #1 tribute to ABBA, and has been dazzling audiences across the globe since 2001.
Emple’s Rooftop — 2-Level Warehouse Party, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Hal Reed & Mississippi Journey, 8 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. From the Quad Cities.
John Janssen Live Music Event, 7 p.m., lower level of Farmers Creek, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker Live, 1:30 p.m., Fergetaboudit Winery, W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Joie Wails Booth Acoustic, 8:30 p.m.
7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Live Entertainment — Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
Live music at Galena Brewery: Stones N Bones Band, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
Live Music: Johnnie Walker, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Live Music with Statue of Liberty | Riverboat Lounge, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St.
Massey Road, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 Highway 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will be playing traditional and modern country music for your dancing pleasure and listening enjoyment.
Music in the Vines at Galena Cellars, 2 p.m., Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road, Galena, Ill.
Tanner Scheckel at Coconut Cove, 10 a.m., 1549 Bluff Road, Hazel Green, Wis. Join Tanner and the gang at Coconut Cove for the kickoff to Adult Weekend. So come on out and lets start the weekend off right.
LITERARY ARTS
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Mystery & Mayhem Book Club: “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. The Mystery & Mayhem Book Club is for adults 18+. August’s book club book is “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley. Copies are available to check out at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday, Aug. 24
2019 Luke Fest, 3 p.m., Festival Grounds Park, Darlington, Wis. This year’s Luke Fest is going to be the best yet. We start things off from 3-7 p.m. with music by Just Jake. Then the silent auction starts at 7:15 p.m. After that, Pop Rocks will take the stage.
Summer’s Last Blast, 6 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. The Spazmatics, Johnny Trash & Hot Greasy Wieners Reunion.
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Today
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. This nine-lesson course taught by Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze helps you work a plan to nail a budget, defeat debt, and free yourself from money worries.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city, or get a new job.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
YP Monthly Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Join us for the YP Monthly Luncheon held the third Wednesday of each month. Young Professionals of Dubuque (YPD) has a current membership of over 2,000 members.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Aug. 19
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Cardiovascular Health and Fitness, 9 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn all about what cardiovascular health is and how to train safely and effectively to achieve your fitness goals. All ages and ability levels welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Reiki: Healing Energy, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Dr. Learn all about the ancient healing practice of Reiki. Understand what Reiki is and how it works. Learn about the benefits and treatment options. A demonstration of a Reiki treatment will be included.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Monday, Aug. 19
Holy Trinity Lutheran Blood Drive, 3:30 p.m., Living Faith Center, 1755 Delhi St.. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church hosts blood drive in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on August 19 from 3:30-6:00pm. Call 563-582-3228 to schedule an appointment.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Hills & Dales Blood Drive, 11 a.m., Hills & Dales, 3505 Stoneman Road. Hills & Dales will be hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the MVRBC donor bus parked at 3505 Stoneman Road at the Hills & Dales Community Building.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
The Galena Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free. Enjoy browsing a wide variety of products from vendors including those from local farms and different arts and crafts from local artisans.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Monticello Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., Monticello Regional Airport, 20373 Highway 38 S., Monticello, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Aug. 19
Bring Your Own Craft Night, 6 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Join us for crafting, conversation, and cookies at the library. You bring your own project, we’ll bring refreshments. All kinds of craft projects welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday, Aug. 23
Steeple Square Flea Market, 3 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E 15th St. The Steeple Square Flea Market is a two day event that will feature vintage and antique items, home decor, holiday decor, art and more. Concessions and a cash bar will be available. Entrance fee, $2.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Steeple Square Flea Market, 7 a.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. The Steeple Square Flea Market is a two-day event that will feature vintage and antique items, home decor, holiday decor, art and more. Concessions and a cash bar will be available. Entrance fee, $2.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Tuesday, Aug. 20
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Wednesday
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
MidWestOne Bank Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m., MidWestOne Bank, 895 Main St., 4th floor break room. MidWestOne Bank will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center from 10:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
Veterans Affairs Commission Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Old Jail, 36 E. 8th St.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Rotary After Hours, 5:30 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Come socialize with other members in the fellowship of Rotary, bring a friend to introduce them to Rotary or bring a prospective member who might want to join the best service Club in Dubuque.