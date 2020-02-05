No one was injured when a small fire broke out in a classroom Tuesday afternoon at a Dubuque high school, according to authorities.
Dubuque firefighters at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday were called to Senior High School, 1800 Clarke Drive, to investigate a report of a fire in a foods room, according to a press release. The fire occurred on a “cook top” in the classroom.
The school’s sprinkler system contained the blaze, which was out by the time firefighters arrived, the release stated. Students were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, authorities said the “likely cause” is accidental.
A damage report wasn’t immediately available.