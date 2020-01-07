The eighth annual Outdoor Skills Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.
The free event will be held at the Ag/Auto Center on campus at 1800 Bronson Blvd. in Fennimore.
The day will include archery, trapping, fishing, casting/fly rods and shooting BB guns. Seminars on topics such as geocaching, trout fishing and turkey hunting also are planned.
Collaborators of this year’s event include the Grant County Outdoor Sport Alliance, Get Busy Liv’n, Southwest Tech Blue Line Club and Outdoor Heritage Education Center.
For additional information, call 608-822-5547.