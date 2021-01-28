Despite efforts to get around federal regulations, Dubuque officials continue to face difficulties delivering rent and utility assistance to residents during the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, 1,032 people have applied for emergency assistance, but only 38 have been approved — or 3.7%. Of the remaining applicants, 117 were denied, 329 did not return their full application, 547 were determined to be ineligible and one is in pending status.
With the passage of the CARES Act in March, the city was allocated $647,000 to assist residents through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of those funds, $104,575 was allocated for utility and rent assistance. So far, $79,713 of those funds have been disbursed.
Ryan Feller, self-sufficiency coordinator for Dubuque, said many people who apply for the assistance face roadblocks, whether through federal regulations or excessive documentation requirements.
“People that aren’t typically reaching out for assistance are reaching out because of the pandemic,” Feller said.
She said city staff continue attempts to work around federal stipulations that have prevented applicants from being approved, including the requirement to show a 50% income decrease as a result of the pandemic. The city found the rule was creating application denials for people who needed the assistance the most.
Feller said the city was able to decrease the federal requirement to a 25% income decrease.
However, she added that the extensive paperwork required to apply for utility and rent assistance stopped many people from attempting to receive it.
“That application process can be daunting for a lot of people, especially if they aren’t used to it,” Feller said.
She said the city continues to reach out to communities throughout Dubuque to assist with the application process. She pointed to extensive efforts to assist members of the Pacific Islander community.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque also granted $20,000 to the city to help people who had back rent, which also prevents them from qualifying for the federally allocated assistance. She said $14,500 of those funds have been disbursed.
Feller said the city is working to approve as many qualified applicants as it can. However, the housing department also has a limited amount of CARES Act funds remaining. When those funds run out, Feller said there still might be those in need.
“It’s going to depend on the length of the pandemic,” Feller said.
City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said the difficulty that city staff has had in approving residents for rental and utility assistance further cements his belief that the city should pursue a more organized effort to combat poverty.
“I’m guessing that we aren’t reaching everybody, and we need to make sure that people aren’t falling through the cracks,” he said.