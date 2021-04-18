Andy Kamentz joined the Telegraph Herald/TH Media team as an advertising sales account executive.
•
Jennifer Cavanagh has been named the Clinically Integrated Network regional executive director for MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region. Cavanagh previously served as the director of care management at MercyOne Dubuque.
•
McGraw Hill announced the following promotions:
Rob Coe to marketing management operations specialist.
April Wolter to customer marketing.
Andrea Eboh to manager, solutions and services marketing.
Valerie Kramer to senior marketing manager.
Allison Gibbs to senior order fulfillment coordinator.
Lynn Breithaupt to vice president, customer experience marketing and strategy.
Britney Ross to executive marketing manager.
Nick McFadden to director, digital marketing.
Ron Appleby to director, media and technology operations.
Naomi Weidman to director, demand center operations.
•
Medical Associates announced that Dr. Adam Susmarski joined its Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department.