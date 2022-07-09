The five Diamond-backed water snake sisters at a Dubuque museum have two little roommates.
Two spotted turtles reside with the snakes in an aquarium enclosure opposite the North American river otters.
Although the snakes can get a little grumpy, museum staff said they get along with the turtles just fine.
“Sometimes we will see them all basking in the same spot together,” said Emy Konrath, a keeper at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a pair of tiny turtles that don’t mind sharing space with water snakes.
‘A REALLY SMALL SPECIES’
Spotted turtles are native to the Great Lakes and East Coast regions.
“You won’t find them in Iowa, but you will find them in the Mississippi River watershed,” Konrath said.
The museum’s spotted turtles originally were living in the nearby Backwater Marsh aquarium in the William Woodward Discovery Center. Konrath said their diminutive size put them at a disadvantage.
“These guys are a really small species of turtle,” Konrath said. “Their maximum size is 4 inches (across). They never really get big. They’re peaceful and nonaggressive, so they would get outcompeted for food in a big tank like (the Backwater Marsh), with so many fish and bigger turtles. In this smaller exhibit, they can get their food really easily and they get along well with the water snakes.”
LIVING LIFE ALONG THE EDGES
Spotted turtles in the wild prefer living near slow-moving fresh water.
“You will find them living along the edges (of water bodies), among reeds and aquatic plants to hide in,” Konrath said. “The reason for their spots is, it lets them camouflage in with duckweeds (a type of flowering aquatic plant).”
Life along the edges of water can pose problems in the wild, too.
“They are pretty small turtles, so they are subject to predation in the wild,” Konrath said. “Muskrats are a big predator. (Spotted turtles) will utilize burrows of other animals in winter or in summer when there are extreme temperatures.”
When that shelter happens to be a muskrat burrow, spotted turtles are in danger.
A LOT OF TIME BASKING
Konrath said the turtles spend their days looking for food and basking under heat lamps.
“They are omnivores, and their favorite (things to eat) are worms and live insects,” Konrath said. “They will also eat some plant material, and we also have some special turtle food prepared for them.”
The turtles eat about three times per week.
“The other thing they will do is bask,” Konrath said.
Turtles are cold blooded and bask to regulate their body temperatures.
“We have heat lamps and UV lights in the exhibit, and (the turtles) will find a spot that is nice and warm and spend a lot of their time basking,” Konrath said.
