GALENA, Ill. – Grants are available for Illinois businesses, nonprofit organizations and sole proprietors in the creative sector that suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity will distribute $50 million in grant money. The grant award range is $5,000 to $250,000.

