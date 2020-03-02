Prosecutors recently dropped state-level charges against a man who was accused of ordering a woman to undress at gunpoint in Dubuque.
Daniel Y. Rhone, 25, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, last month was sentenced to one year in prison in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
Rhone also faced state-level charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Those charges were dismissed Friday in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
The Dubuque County Attorney’s Office asked to drop the charge due to Rhone being sentenced on a related case in federal court, according to court documents.