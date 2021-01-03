County to get fewer vaccine doses than thought
Officials reported Monday that Dubuque County would receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses last week than expected for health care workers, and the start of vaccinations at local long-term-care centers could be slightly delayed.
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said the Iowa Department of Public Health informed her on Monday to expect a shipment of 400 doses of the vaccine produced by Moderna, but not a previously expected shipment of Pfizer vaccine as well.
The state health department did not give Lambert a reason for the reduction last week.
The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team decided the 400 Moderna doses would go to the county’s hospitals.
“Because we were short with our Pfizer going to our hospitals, we sent 100 to UnityPoint (Health-Finley Hospital) and 300 to MercyOne (medical centers in Dubuque and Dyersville),” Lambert told the county supervisors. “Our logic behind that is with the holidays upon us, if we were to see a hospital surge, we know that we will need to utilize every (staff) person in the hospital to keep those (patients) within those walls.”
Judy Wolf receives TH First Citizen Award
Judy Wolf feels comfortable stepping up to help when her community is in need. “I’m not too much of a spectator,” she said. “I usually get heavily involved in anything I do.”
After retiring from a career with John Deere Co., Wolf, 70, finds herself at the helm of a new challenge — steering a startup child care center during a global pandemic.
“There’s always a lot to do, and I’m up for the challenge,” said Wolf, the recipient of the 51st annual Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award.
Wolf has helped lead local United Way fundraising campaigns and served on boards for nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to individuals and families, financial literacy for young people and Catholic education to local students.
She also has applied accounting principles learned on the job to a volunteer role helping to guide Steeple Square, a continuing project to transform the former St. Mary’s Catholic Parish property at East 15th and White streets into a campus offering a community/event center, apartments, offices for nonprofit organizations and child care. It’s in that latter offering that Wolf has found her latest calling: as president of Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square.
Dubuque Fire department: Improvements needed
A new report from the Dubuque Fire Department highlights response times for each part of the city, including needed improvements for Dubuque’s West End.
Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines said the assessment provides the department an in-depth look at the areas it is succeeding in and those that need improvement.
While no aspects of any of Dubuque’s fire districts were considered high risk, some districts did score higher than others. In District 2, comprised of Dubuque’s West End, fire, EMS, hazmat and rescue risk were all listed as moderate.
Steines said Dubuque’s western side poses a challenge for the fire department since much of the city’s existing infrastructure, primarily fire stations, are located in the eastern portion of the city.
Nonprofit receives huge haul of menswear
Hundreds of suits, ties, blazers and socks of various colors and sizes are neatly packed inside storage lockers, ready for job seekers in need of a new outfit without the hefty price tag.
In exchange for the clothing, the only requirement is that those in search of a new job agree to receive support aimed at helping them find and secure work meaningful to them.
Greg Dardis, of Dardis Communications, recently donated men’s clothing with a reported estimated value of more than $600,000 to Resources Unite in an effort to ensure “underprivileged” people in the area have everything they need as they look to enter the workforce. The clothing came from Dardis’ clothing store, Dardis Clothiers, which has closed as Dardis transitions his efforts to launch the nonprofit The Dardis Foundation.
$30,000 in grants OK’d for new Dubuque restaurant
Dubuque City Council members recently approved $30,000 in grants for a planned eatery by a renowned chef.
Chef Kevin Scharpf was approved for a $10,000 facade grant, a $10,000 planning and design grant and a $10,000 financial consultant grant for 801 Rhomberg Ave., contingent on minimum improvements being completed by April 15, according to city documents.
Scharpf, the owner of Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar, previously confirmed plans to open Birds. at that location in the late spring or early summer of 2021. The eatery will specialize in serving fried chicken and will offer a handful of seats for dine-in customers but primarily focus on delivery and carryout.
Galena OKs continuing outdoor dining
GALENA, Ill.— Outdoor dining in downtown Galena will continue into 2021.
On Monday night, City Council members voted, 4-1, to allow outdoor dining on a portion of Main Street from May to October next year, with Mayor Terry Renner casting the lone dissenting vote. Council Member Robert Hahn was not in attendance.
Council members at their last meeting discussed such an extension, and some expressed concerns over how certain aspects would be handled, such as garbage collection. In response, city staff compiled a report detailing how the program could be implemented.
The city originally established the policy this spring and summer in order to assist downtown restaurants when indoor dining was not allowed as part of state efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Under the newly adopted policy, outdoor dining will run from May 1 to Oct. 24. Tents and canopies will not be allowed on Main Street but umbrellas will, the city will continue to charge at city parking lots, and restaurants will be required to pay a $150 permit fee to have outdoor seating.
Storm blankets tri-states
Tuesday night’s winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow on portions of the tri-state area.
The storm officially deposited 7.4 inches on Dubuque, according to the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office. The city’s official measurements are taken at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Dubuque Lock and Dam No. 11 reported 7 inches.
Dubuque County Sheriff ’s Department Chief Deputy Dave Riniker said his office responded to 15 crashes during the storm. Dubuque police responded to 13 crashes during the storm, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
Other area snowfall totals ranged from 4 inches in Elkader, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis., to 11.5 inches in the area of Maquoketa, Iowa, and 12 inches at Bellevue (Iowa) Lock and Dam No. 12.