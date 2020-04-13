Those wishing to join the meeting can do so from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/482770413 or by calling (toll free) 1-866-899-4679 and using access code 482-770-413.

Among the agenda items is to receive updated information from city Public Works staff on a propsoal for automated trash collection.

The commission will meet virtually via GoToMeeting at 5 p.m. Monday, April 13.

City budget hearing

Dubuque City Council members are scheduled to meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16 to receive budget presentations from the city's Water, Water & Resource Recover Center, Public Works and Engineering departments.

The meeting will be aired live on CityChannel Dubuque (Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2), streamed live and archived at www.cityofdubuque.org/media, and streamed live on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

To submit input before or during the meeting, email budget@cityofdubuque.org. During meetings, members of the public can submit comments on the city’s Facebook page.

A full meeting agenda with links containing supporting documents can be found at https://bit.ly/3bPILe5.

For more information, contact the city Budget Office at 563.589.4322 or go to www.cityofdubuque.org/FY2021budget.