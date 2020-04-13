Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen intends to push ahead with a proposed switch to automated trash collection, despite strong opposition from a citizen advisory board.
Van Milligen told the Telegraph Herald that city staff members have “made significant modifications to the recommendation we will be making to the City Council to respond to the commission concerns.” He said they include eliminating a proposed rate increase that had been tied to the new collection system.
Instead, the automation cost would be covered, in part, by projected savings from reduced worker’s compensation claims, according to the city manager.
However, city budget documents released Friday ahead of a budget hearing scheduled for Thursday, April 16, still show a recommended 7.68% rate increase for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Van Milligen said documents will be modified before the hearing and reiterated “a rate increase recommendation is no longer under consideration.”
Details of the new proposal were not readily available Friday. Van Milligen said staff members still were finalizing the recommendation to be shared with Dubuque’s Resilient Community Advisory Commission today for its review prior to the Thursday budget hearing.
OPPOSITION
Earlier this year, it was estimated that the city would have to spend nearly $1 million on new trash carts for all residents — essentially, large trash cans with rear wheels that could be picked up by the trucks’ robotic arms — in addition to an estimated $676,000 to buy two automated collection trucks. In total, the firm estimates the city would need to spend about $1.9 million over the next three fiscal years for equipment replacement, including adding robotic arms to trucks already owned by the city.
Commission members last month unanimously recommended that City Council members table the proposal, citing a lack of information and public input.
The commission said “the present proposal is neither sufficiently guided by a commitment to reduced waste nor adequately aligned with the city’s climate-action plan to justify its proposed changes.”
“Instead, we encourage the Council to consider investing in a more strategically aligned and community-engaged study to better guide the transition to automated collection,” commission Chairwoman Leah Specht wrote to City Council members.
The Dubuque Interfaith Green Coalition also asked the city to table consideration of automated trash collection and amend city code “to allow cart sharing and discourage charging all ratepayers for containers and automation they may not want or have access to.”
City officials have said hills and narrow streets will prevent automated collection in entire neighborhoods of the city.
And all residents would be required to use city carts, with a 48-gallon container becoming the new standard.
While 80% of residents surveyed by the city said they would be open to automated trash cart pickup, 78% said a 35-gallon trash can or bag meets their needs. And 62% said they would not pay more for additional trash capacity.
Van Milligen said the modified recommendation to council members will include helping reduce the amount of waste headed to the landfill and strengthen the “pay-as-you-throw concept.” That will include a recommendation to add a smaller, 34-gallon cart.
Additionally, low-income residents will be given a 50% discount and elderly and disabled residents who would struggle pushing a cart would be exempted.
NO FEE INCREASE
Staff had recommended that council members increase Dubuque’s solid waste collection fee from $15.62 to $16.82 per month as they set next year’s budget.
Of that increase, roughly 2% was tied to purchasing equipment and borrowing $280,000 annually over three years to acquire trash carts.
Van Milligen said automation will reduce worker injuries and city compensation claims and future staffing costs.
“When you look at the top 10 injuries we have for solid waste collection employees, we have had $1,287,710 of worker’s compensation claims” from 2006 to 2019, Van Milligen said. “The current system is too hard on our employees. The constant entering and exiting vehicles, especially in ice and snow, is very dangerous and will be minimized with the new cart system.”
Van Milligen, too, said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted employee concerns about touching contaminated trash and being exposed to coronavirus, the flu and other diseases.
Paul Schultz, president of Green Dubuque and former manager of the city’s garbage and recycling services, questioned the city’s ability to pay for new carts and two automated collection trucks through projected savings from reduced work-related injury claims.
“I just don’t see how that comes close to being an offset,” Schultz said. “And you don’t have the equipment and use that would lead to savings, at least not for a year.”
Schultz also claims the proposal has lacked “the necessary transparent, inclusive, equitable and actionable data-driven planning process that should have provided our community with what it wants and needs.”
Regardless of the changes to the proposal, Council Member Brett Shaw said now is not the time for the city to make “non-essential capital investments” as unemployment surges and the city braces for significant revenue losses and economic fallout from the pandemic.
“Eliminating the rate increase is well and good, but taking on the capital cost still trickles on to the taxpayer,” Shaw said. “(G)iven the shotgun barrel we’re staring down, I don’t want to be shoving any more buckshot down that barrel.”