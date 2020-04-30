Dubuque firefighters responded to a small fire in the restroom of a drug store on Wednesday.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m. to Hartig Drug, 2255 John F. Kennedy Road. Fire Chief Rick Steines wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the fire was extinguished upon firefighters’ arrival and caused minor smoke damage.
“It’s under investigation but believed to be electrical in nature at this time,” he wrote.
All store occupants had evacuated before firefighters had arrived, and there were no injuries.