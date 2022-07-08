Three incoming second-graders put pencils to paper on Thursday at Audubon Elementary School in Dubuque as their teacher, Jenny Parkin, guided them through a writing exercise.
“The first word we’re going to write is ‘car,’ and remember, we’re using these sounds,” she said, pointing to a card with the letters “ar” written on it.
Parkin’s young charges are among more than 200 students attending Dubuque Community Schools’ Summer Academy. The four-week program began this week with the goal of helping students hone their literacy skills.
“My hope is that we fill that summer learning gap and when they go into the school year, they’re more ready to go,” Parkin said.
As they did last year, district officials invited all incoming second-graders to take part in this year’s Summer Academy, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptive effects on their formative educational years.
“The kids this year … spent two-thirds of their kindergarten year in a hybrid (educational model),” said Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education. “If you look at this particular first-grade group, they are seven percentage points behind the district average in literacy proficiency. They are our group, of all the grades, that show the most need.”
A total of 219 students registered for Summer Academy, representing about 30% of eligible students districtwide.
TeBockhorst said all young readers, regardless of ability, can benefit from additional time spent practicing and working with their peers.
“Even a proficient reader is learning because they’re practicing that skill and they’re also modeling it for other kids,” she said.
When Parkin’s students finished writing their words Thursday, she passed out copies of a book about a group of farm animals making a card.
“Let’s read it together. Put your finger on the words,” she said.
Other students worked with paraprofessional Shawn Nuss or read e-books on tablets. Parkin’s classroom has a camping theme, meaning students could choose to read in a pop-up tent or seated around a blow-up campfire.
Alexandria Severson, 7, has enjoyed Summer Academy so far.
“(I like) writing sentences,” she said. “We start with the short ones.”
Her classmate Raelynn Olsen said one of her favorite parts of Summer Academy has been practicing camping vocabulary. She doesn’t mind going to school in the summer because “it’s really fun.”
Students in the program complete literacy work each morning at either Audubon, Prescott or Table Mound elementary schools. More than 100 children stay for enrichment activities after lunch.
Joe Maloney, the district’s director of activities and athletics, said the district likely will continue to invite all incoming second-graders to Summer Academy.
“Obviously, we’ll continue to review the data each year, but their readiness to learn makes this an ideal grade level to springboard into that second-grade year, where they’re getting more and more immersed into reading and written language,” he said.
