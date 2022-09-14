MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County grassroots group wants to eliminate suicides while creating a healthier community.
The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Delaware County has been together for a little over a year. Coalition co-founder Jessica Pape, who also serves as area director for Youth for Christ, said the coalition began after conversations she had with teenagers.
“I was honestly shocked at the number of teens that either had suicide ideations themselves or who had family members that had taken their own lives,” she said. “Right away, we started looking for resources and ways to connect. In my research, I found other counties in Iowa had suicide coalitions but Delaware County did not.”
A brainstorming session in August 2021 led to the formation of the group, which has been active since then.
Pape said the coalition, while wanting to focus on support for teenagers, also wants to help support men and farmers.
“When we were looking at statistics for suicide, it’s actually middle-age White men who are the highest demographic,” she said. “It’s also the hardest demographic to reach because they just don’t reach out for help.”
Pape said the coalition wants to create safe places and train the right people to reach out to that demographic.
“We are looking at working with bankers and farm credit people and getting other farmers trained to know the signs and know where to refer people for help,” she said
That training involves QPR, which stands for question, persuade and refer.
The two-hour training helps people recognize signs in those who might need help.
Pape also recommends the training for parents.
“When I talk with parents, I tell them our teens today are in a high-anxiety world,” she said. “So it’s really knowing what is normal and when is a time we get them some professional help in a way that doesn’t feel like you are overreacting. Instead, you are getting them exactly what they need.”
Pape said the coalition has gotten positive feedback from the area.
“I think there has actually been a lot of relief,” she said. “This is a topic a lot of people see and hear about. I think it’s all over, but no one knows how to talk about it or they are afraid to talk about it, so it’s given people an avenue to come together around that.
“I remind myself and remind those who are part of the coalition that we are all in this together. It has to be a team effort.”
The coalition is planning an event for Sept. 9, 2023, called Out of the Darkness. While still a year away, Pape said coalition members are working to make the event something for the entire community.
Pape said the group also wants to create more avenues of support for teens who have been impacted by suicide.
“There is an adult support group for survivors, but a special certification is needed to have a support group for minors,” she said. “So we are looking at finding the right people to lead that. Whether it’s a friend, sibling or classmate, we want to make sure there is a place for young people to go. To get something like that going is one of our goals for this coming year.”
Pape said anyone wishing to join the coalition may contact the group through its Facebook page, Suicide Prevention Coalition of Delaware County.
