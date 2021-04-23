The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Cornell D. Waters, 50, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bluff Street on charges of two counts of second-degree harassment, public intoxication, trespass, two counts of violating a no-contact order and interference with official acts causing injury. Court documents state that Waters injured Dubuque police officer David Lois while being arrested.
- Jerome C. Williams, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault with injury, assault on persons in certain occupations, fifth-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, child endangerment, violation of a no-contact order, interference with official acts, failure to appear in court, two counts of probation violation, driving under suspension, failure to obey a stop sign and leaving the scene of a crash. Court documents state that Williams assaulted Tiesha G. Gillenwater, 27, of 637 Jefferson St., on June 13, 2019, in the presence of her two children. Williams also allegedly assaulted a nurse, Melissa A. Bridges, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on June 13, 2019.