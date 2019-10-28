A Dubuque man arrested on an arson charge based on a DNA match from a cigarette pleaded not guilty last week.
Mark T. Fishler, 58, of 2503 Windsor Ave., was arrested last week on a charge of first-degree arson, and is currently being held in the Dubuque County Jail.
His attorney, Dubuque Public Defender Steven Drahozal, also filed a motion asking the court to reduce Fishler’s $35,000 cash or surety bond, calling it “excessive” in a court filing.
Police were called to the Terrace Heights business office, 4001 Peru Road, on Dec. 5. An office manager told officers that when she arrived at 8:30 a.m., she checked the rent dropbox and found envelopes containing paper towels soaked in a flammable substance and a partially burnt cigarette.
A review of surveillance footage showed a person wearing a mask enter the mailroom at about 4:35 a.m. and put something into the dropbox before exiting. About two minutes later, the person returned and put something else in the dropbox, authorities said.
Once Fishler was “developed as a suspect,” officers raided his home, where they found methamphetamine, marijuana, pseudoephedrine and other materials consistent with making meth, according to court documents.
Fishler denied putting the items in the dropbox, but consented to providing DNA to investigators, which matched DNA on the cigarette found in the dropbox, court records state.
A hearing had not yet been set on Fishler’s motion for a bond review.