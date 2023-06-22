DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Following a deeper dive into the city’s code by staff, the Dyersville City Council will continue with its prohibition of temporary signs within the city’s right-of-way.

Previously, the council grappled with how it wanted to deal with temporary promotional signs after it opened a bit of a can of worms by allowing downtown businesses to use the right-of-way for signage during the Major League Baseball week when businesses were struggling, which the council had designated as a “special event” via resolution.