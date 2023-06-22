DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Following a deeper dive into the city’s code by staff, the Dyersville City Council will continue with its prohibition of temporary signs within the city’s right-of-way.
Previously, the council grappled with how it wanted to deal with temporary promotional signs after it opened a bit of a can of worms by allowing downtown businesses to use the right-of-way for signage during the Major League Baseball week when businesses were struggling, which the council had designated as a “special event” via resolution.
Since then, more signs from several different entities have been popping up, and the question became what constitutes a “special event” as community-wide celebrations such as the Summer Toy Show and baseball tournaments continue to occur.
“We did loosen those restrictions because of COVID,” City Administrator Mick Michel said. “We wanted to help the downtown businesses and recognize the fact that they’re important to our community. But, right now, I think we’re to the point where we’re past COVID and need to transition and reverse those actions and bring it back to the normal routines that we’ve had established for a while.”
The council was toying with the idea of allowing certain entities to continue using the right-of-ways during special events.
While the city code deals with this particular issue in three different sections, Michel noted it does not take into consideration a Supreme Court case, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, where it was declared unconstitutional for municipalities to regulate content-based speech in sign regulations.
“It would be challenging for the city to impose any restrictions or limitations on what is displayed,” Michel wrote in a memo to the council. “It’s like a light switch — it’s either on or off. This approach will maintain a fair and consistent approach that respects individuals’ rights to express their views while preserving the community’s aesthetics and safety.”
Following Michel’s suggestion, the council elected to prohibit signs in the right-of-way, which typically encompasses the grass area between the street and sidewalk and an additional foot past the sidewalk.
“If a business or any other organization would like to display a temporary sign, they could work with the private property owners to place a sign within their property, provided it is four square feet or less,” Michel wrote. Anything over that size does require a permit.
In the case of signs in city parks, the council decided to use a case-by-case evaluation process.