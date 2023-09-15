09142023-stagingstorefronts1-jr.jpg
Logan Flack (left) and Cassie Beadle, who run Wildsong Studio, stand in their window display along Central Avenue in Dubuque on Thursday. Flack and Beadle are participating in the Staging Storefronts initiative to fill empty storefronts on the Central with displays.

 JESSICA REILLY

Storefronts on Dubuque’s Central Avenue are filling up thanks to a community partnership meant to highlight the vibrancy and potential of the downtown district.

Dubbed “Staging Storefronts,” the project is a collaborative effort among local artists, businesses and community development groups to fill empty storefronts in the area of the Central curve at 18th Street with temporary window displays.

