Storefronts on Dubuque’s Central Avenue are filling up thanks to a community partnership meant to highlight the vibrancy and potential of the downtown district.
Dubbed “Staging Storefronts,” the project is a collaborative effort among local artists, businesses and community development groups to fill empty storefronts in the area of the Central curve at 18th Street with temporary window displays.
The space was offered at no cost to local entrepreneurs and artists from Key City Creative Center, a makerspace and studio located between Central Avenue and White Street. Nine chose to participate.
“You can’t get any more local than this,” Key City Creative founder Tim Hitzler said. “I mean, the artists are just a few doors down (from their displays). It’s very grassroots and very natural, … and it achieves the goal of showing off the area’s potential.”
Dubuque Initiatives approached Hitzler about the collaboration in July. The nonprofit owns several buildings in the area and wanted to showcase available storefronts ahead of the City of Dubuque’s planned investments under the Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan.
Dubuque Initiatives funded the project, renting out the first 10 to 15 feet of nine area storefronts — most of them vacant. All are within a block of Key City Creative Center.
“We wanted to get some of these storefronts filled, so people can get an idea of what having a business there would look like,” said Kevin Lynch, Dubuque Initiatives board president. “It’s really brought some life back to the area.”
Participants first set up their displays in August with the understanding they would update the storefronts at least once a month until the project ends in October. The program also is sponsored by Dubuque Main Street.
The storefronts aren’t staffed, but contact information is listed in each window. Participating displays also can be identified by the custom Key City Creative flags hanging outside each window.
MyDesk founder Kelley Schiesl, of Dubuque, said the rotating displays have allowed her to showcase the wide range of her products. MyDesk is based at Key City and produces configurable, customizable studio desks for all ages.
Her first display at 1860 Central showcased a children’s set up, using bright colors and fun designs. This month’s setup is more mature, she said, mixing in shades of navy blue and plum.
“Having this opportunity to display the products certainly grows awareness of the product, and it allows members of the community to really see it firsthand,” she said.
Products in other window displays range from woodworking and steel sculptures to paintings and photography.
Artist Marley Washington said he was immediately “on board” for the project. At his assigned storefront, 1824 Central, he displays a mix of his 3D mixed media art, music and custom urban clothing from his brand Young & Filthy Co.
“It was a perfect opportunity to showcase all my creative acts in one location, which I’ve never been able to do before,” Washington said. “I think it’ll be a great way to show people who are not normally downtown … the different lanes and different outlooks of how art is created.”
A short walk away, Logan Flack and Cassie Beadle, of Dubuque, staged the window at 1770 Central to highlight their small business, Wildsong Studio. A variety of their pieces sit in the window, in addition to a custom wooden QR code directing passersby to their Etsy page.
Wildsong Studio offers a subscription box with hands-on projects, and the Dubuque couple also creates custom leather, jewelry, lighting and signs.
“It’s making downtown look a little bit nicer, for sure,” Flack said. “We have a vested interest in this area. We’re here every day working. We walk around and get lunch. The nicer this area is and the more things that pop up, the better it is for everyone.”
The Staging Storefronts initiative will culminate in a community event from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6. Key City artists involved in the project will be available in front of their storefronts during the event to discuss their products or business.
There also will be live music, and area restaurants and businesses will be open to customers. A short walk away, Voices Studios also will be hosting its monthly First Friday art show.
“Everyone is used to driving through that area, but maybe they never had a reason to stop there. Now they do,” Lynch said. “It’s kind of a jump-start for the area.”