CASCADE, Iowa — Authorities said a man pulled a handgun on another driver after traveling at a high rate of speed Saturday night in Dubuque County.
Mitchell J. Leuchs, 24, of Epworth, was arrested Saturday in Cascade on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that officers from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Epworth and Peosta police departments responded at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to Epworth after receiving a report of a man displaying a firearm to a driver of a vehicle.
Jarrett Pottebaum, of Dubuque, reported that Leuchs was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 20 when he cut across the lanes to exit in Epworth. Pottebaum told authorities that Leuchs’ vehicle nearly struck another vehicle while crossing the lanes. Pottebaum followed Leuchs into Epworth, and Pottebaum told Leuchs to drive more carefully.
Leuchs then pulled out a handgun and displayed it to Pottebaum, according to documents.
Epworth police then received a call about a vehicle driving through town at a high rate of speed traveling west on Old Highway Road. Officers stopped Leuchs’ vehicle at approximately 6 p.m. in Cascade.
Leuchs told authorities that he had two guns and marijuana in the vehicle.
Officers with a search warrant discovered a loaded handgun, a loaded AR-style rifle and ammunition magazines and boxes and 1 gram of marijuana in the vehicle.