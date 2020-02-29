PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Sharon Klavins focused this morning on cutting thin strands of black cloth and wrapping them around the waist of the marshmallow bunny.
Commonly known as a Peep, the sugar-smothered rabbit was going to a wedding, so it needed something to wear.
Across the table at the Platteville Public Library, Klavins' daughter, Amelia Whitney, 11, assembled a herd of already clothed candy bunnies inside a cardboard box.
Amelia has never been a fan of the taste of Peeps. But she found them to perfectly adequate subjects to help her recreate a scene from one of her favorite books.
"We can be very creative with them," she said. "It's just not the easiest to dress them."
The mother-daughter team joined several other local residents today the library's 11th annual "Peep-O-Rama." Participants were given Peeps and other crafting materials and tasked with bringing their favorite books to life.
The Peep wedding was a recreation from the book, "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo." The book, written by Jill Twiss, details a fictional day in the life of Marlon Bundo, based on Vice President Mike Pence's actual pet rabbit, as he engages in a romance with another bunny named Wesley.
"I'm amazed at what people use and create," said Karina Zidon, patron services manager for the library. "Some people really come in with a plan for what they are going to make."
The creations were as unique as the supplies used to craft them.
For Amelia's wedding scene, she crafted a cake out of different pill bottle caps. Golden beads were used to represent animal feed for the Peep wedding guests.
Sean Sparrgrove, of Platteville, worked diligently with Peeps and a hot-glue gun to recreate a scene from the movie "Jaws." He figured the curved beak of the chick Peep could convincingly represent a shark fin.
"I think it will work out," he said. "Brilliant and basic and complex at the same time."
Attendees primarily used the Peeps as props, but they also were allowed to chow down on the miniature chicks and bunnies. However, many attendees had less-than-favorable opinions on the candy.
Klavins said if she does eat them, she prefers to have them roasted over a fire first.
"It's surprisingly good," Klavins said. "They are basically marshmallows, so they turn out good."
Zidon said all of the Peeps dioramas will be displayed throughout March in the library. Patrons will be able to choose their favorites in the "Peeple's Choice" vote.