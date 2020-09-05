Question: A year and a half ago, the City of Dubuque cut down the ash tree in front of our house. At the time, we were told the city would remove the stump. It’s still there. Is the city still planning that?
Answer: Ash trees throughout the city are being removed on a priority basis, said Dubuque Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal in an email. The trees are being removed due to the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect that has killed millions of ash trees across North America.
More than 500 ash trees around the city still need to be removed, according to Fehsal. The city’s plan has been to remove the trees and come back to remove the stump at a later date.
“The city contracted with a private contractor in the spring of 2020 to assist with the removal of tree stumps,” Fehsal wrote. “There is currently a backlog of over 400 stumps that need to be removed through the city, so the city’s urban forester has been prioritizing the stump removals with the contractor.”
Additionally, he said funds budgeted to help with stump removal were frozen due COVID-19’s impact on the city budget.
Question: How much have taxpayers subsidized the Five Flags Center since it started?
Answer: The city-owned Five Flags Center held its grand opening in 1979, but data readily available from the city on the center’s property tax support charts back to 2002.
“Truly, the data for further back would take lots of time to research and there is no staff capacity at this time to do that,” said Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware in an email.
From 2002 to the plans in the 2021 budget for the operation of the center, the average amount of subsidies from taxpayers was about $800,000 per fiscal year, according to the numbers providing by the city.
In total over the 20-year period, Five Flags has been supported by $16,043,119 in property taxes.
The City of Dubuque gave the management of Five Flags over to SMG Worldwide Entertainment and Convention Venue Management in 2004. SMG has since merged with AEG in 2019 to form ASM Global, which currently manages the center.