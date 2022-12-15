PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Land acquisition and construction can move forward on a domestic violence shelter in Platteville after a nonprofit and the city reached a compromise on the required development agreement.

Platteville Common Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Family Advocates for the construction of a new 10-room shelter, which also will include offices for the nonprofit. The approved agreement requires a $35,000 “development fee” to be paid out over 10 years.

