PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Land acquisition and construction can move forward on a domestic violence shelter in Platteville after a nonprofit and the city reached a compromise on the required development agreement.
Platteville Common Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Family Advocates for the construction of a new 10-room shelter, which also will include offices for the nonprofit. The approved agreement requires a $35,000 “development fee” to be paid out over 10 years.
“We’re just happy to be able to move forward,” Family Advocates Executive Director Darlene Masters said after the vote. “Obviously as a nonprofit, our goal was to pay zero, but we are willing to put our best foot forward (and pay the fee).”
The shelter expansion has raised robust and at times tense discussion at council meetings over the past few months, but council members approved the finalized development agreement Tuesday without comment or question.
City Manager Adam Ruechel said many of the details were hammered out in a closed session meeting late last month.
“Overall, I think Family Advocates and the council were able to work together and come up with something that was fair for Family Advocates and also moved forward a project that the city always wanted to see happen but wanted to make sure happened in a way that made the most sense for the community,” Ruechel said.
The biggest change in the updated agreement is the replacement of a payment in lieu of taxes with the much smaller development fee, a change that followed discussion at the council’s Nov. 8 meeting about the shelter’s use of city resources.
The shelter will pay around $3,500 per year for 10 years under the agreement that was approved, while an initial proposal would have required a yearly $12,400 payment that would be adjusted each year for inflation.
Council Member Lynne Parrott said after the meeting that the updated agreement recognizes the mutually beneficial relationship between the city and the shelter, which serves families in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.
The shelter is expected to serve around 340 domestic violence victims each year, as well as around 290 sexual assault victims. The new building at 305 Eastside Road will add much-needed space and increase Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, both of which are lacking at the current shelter. The state earlier this year awarded about $3.5 million to help fund the project.
“Domestic violence isn’t going away, so if there’s anything we can do to alleviate that and make the transition more comfortable, we have to do that,” Parrott said.
Council Member Todd Kasper agreed that the updated agreement was a good compromise between the two entities, adding that the shelter was “an important organization” for the Platteville community.
“We need to have a partnership, and they worked with us and we came up with something that was agreeable for everyone to move on and move forward with,” Kasper said after the vote.
