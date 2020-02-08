DARLINGTON, Wis. — Economic and community development in the city of Darlington remains a top priority for three candidates seeking the office of mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Dave Breunig faces challengers Erin Gallagher and Mike McDermott in a primary election Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The top two vote-getters will appear on the ballot in the spring election Tuesday, April 7, where electors also will decide municipal, school district and state judicial races.
Also competing in the primary are three candidates for District 1 on the Darlington Common Council. Incumbent Cynthia Corley will face off against Bernard Biraki and Ray Spellman.
Corley did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story. Biraki was unavailable for an interview as of the Telegraph Herald deadline.
MAYORAL RACE
Dave Breunig
Age: 70
Profession: Online customer care at Lands’ End
Relevant experience: Incumbent mayor and former council member
Breunig, who has served as Darlington’s mayor since 2002 after serving a two-year council term, hopes to continue in the position to see through several community projects.
He sees both opportunity and challenges as the city seeks to expand its business and industrial park and construct a new Darlington Swimming Pool.
He said he has a track record of teamwork with both businesses and the Common Council.
“We’re positioning Darlington for the future,” Breunig said. “I want to see that continue on.”
Erin Gallagher
Age: 48
Profession: Coach of Eye Care Services at Monroe Clinic
Relevant experience: Current Darlington City Council member, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation board member
Gallagher, who was first elected to the council in 2017, said she is running for mayor because she wants the city to “take a fresh perspective” on citizen engagement, including youth.
“The mayor sets the tone for the community,” she said. “Fresh energy to the mayoral role will increase energy throughout the community.”
Looking to the future, Gallagher hopes to shine a spotlight on Main Street businesses, especially with the approach of a major highway construction project that will see in 2021 the realignment and repaving of Wisconsin 23 from Wisconsin 81 to Minerva Street.
“We will have detours around our city,” she said. “There is going to be the need for support of our local businesses through that time.”
Mike McDermott
Age: 68
Profession: Retired excavation business owner
Relevant experience: Former Darlington fire chief and volunteer firefighter and EMS member
McDermott seeks the office of mayor because he would like to see changes in Darlington under new leadership.
“I always kind of figure if you don’t like something, then you try to change it,” he said.
McDermott said he would like to see improvements in the city’s affordable housing stock, road infrastructure and internet service.
“Being on the fire department and EMS, I helped build both buildings for both organizations,” he said. “I have a little know-how on how to do things and work with people.”
Of particular concern to McDermott is the loss of young people from the city, which he said negatively impacts local businesses.
“Something needs to be done to make the city more attractive for them,” he said.
COUNCIL RACE
Ray Spellman
Age: 69
Profession: Retired civil engineer and farm implement dealer
Relevant experience: Johnson Public Library board member, Holy Rosary Catholic Church council member, Darlington Golf and Country Club board member
As a business owner, Spellman hopes to assist the city with fiscal management, which he does not characterize as a problem. Rather, it is an issue on which he hopes to maintain the city’s focus.
Of concern to Spellman is the city’s lack of workforce housing, housing for first-time homebuyers and senior housing.
He also hopes to lend the city a hand in its efforts to adapt to Darlington’s changing population, as Hispanic migrants move to the city.
“We have a fairly large Hispanic population and we want to continue to meld these two communities together,” Spellman said, referring to native, predominately white Darlington residents.
“Both of these communities, they share the same traditional needs and concerns,” he said. “And now we share a community.”