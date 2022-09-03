05202022-fultondrone1-dk
The Dubuque Community School Board on Friday approved moving forward with the sale of the Fulton Elementary School building to Dubuque Dream Center.

 Dave Kettering

Dubuque Community School Board members will move forward with the sale of the former Fulton Elementary School to Dubuque Dream Center at the price that the nonprofit originally offered.

Board members on Friday voted, 7-0, to proceed with the sale for $500,000, following a public hearing that will be scheduled for a later date, as required by state law.

