SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Build a Bird Feeder, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn about birds from Rachel Myers, education outreach specialist from the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, and build a feeder to take home. Registration required.
Why Wildlife? 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Aninteractive program with the Dubuque County Farm Bureau. For grades 6-12.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. A fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, there will be numerous adaptive sports opportunities and one featured sport.
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three different creation stations, at this monthly arts and crafts program.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Jazz & Blues Jam featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. November title: “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”
LIFESTYLE
Today
Stonehill Job Fair, 6 a.m., Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave. Learn about being part of the Stonehill Franciscan Services Team. A variety of positions open. On-site interviews available. Campus tours will be provided. Details: 563-690-9624.
Stress Less with Mindful Living, noon, Statera Integrated Health Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, lower level. Learn the basics of mindfulness and options to bring greater peace to your life. Lunch available for a cost.
Thursday
Sweet Potatoes, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Stress Learn the basics of mindfulness, and explore options to bring greater peace and relaxation to your daily life.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets. group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant,
31 Locust St.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, (lower level, side entrance).
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie,
563-588-9613.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.