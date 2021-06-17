TENNYSON, Wis. — Authorities on Wednesday released information on a Grant County crash last week that left one person injured.
Alexis Baker, 17, of Platteville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. June 10 on U.S. 61 at Crest View Drive in Tennyson. A news release states that Vernon Bartels, 86, of Potosi, was on the highway then turned left to go onto Crest View. His vehicle turned in front of a vehicle driven by Baker, causing the crash between the two vehicles. Both were towed from the scene.