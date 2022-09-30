Ken Zeckser never was one to seek the spotlight.

The longtime Dubuque resident always was content to do his work in the background, volunteering to organize food at the local food bank, mowing lawns for neighbors or making a birdhouse to give away. He always let others go first in line at the buffet, a church function or the airport.

