Ken Zeckser never was one to seek the spotlight.
The longtime Dubuque resident always was content to do his work in the background, volunteering to organize food at the local food bank, mowing lawns for neighbors or making a birdhouse to give away. He always let others go first in line at the buffet, a church function or the airport.
Even if he wasn’t front and center, Ken was driven to help others.
“I always think of, ‘The last shall be first, and the first shall be last,’” said Ken’s wife, Karen, quoting the Bible. “Ken was always at the back end of the line.”
Ken died on June 4 at the age of 86.
He was born on March 11, 1936, to August and Matilda Zeckser in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He grew up with a humble farm life and attended a one-room schoolhouse. At one point, the family sold their pet pig to buy a bicycle so Ken’s sister could give him a ride to school.
“It was just a very simple life,” said Karen.
Ken played football and participated in theater in high school. He took a job as a soda jerk at the local drugstore.
After graduating from Manson (Iowa) High School and attending community college, Ken joined the Army and spent three years in Japan, working as a military police officer. After returning to Iowa, he briefly worked in construction before embarking on a long career as an insurance adjuster.
In 1971, a friend in the Quad Cities set Ken up on a blind date with Karen O’Connor. Ahead of the date, Ken called Karen, and they talked for an hour.
“For both of us introverts, that was a long conversation — maybe the longest we’ve had in our life,” Karen said.
Ken figured that if he could talk to Karen that long, they could go out on a date. They spent three hours talking over dinner.
“I think we both knew that night we were a good fit,” Karen said.
They married on Dec. 27, 1971, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, the town in which Karen grew up. The couple would make Dubuque their permanent home in 1989, when Karen took a job as a counselor at Wahlert Catholic High School.
Ken and Karen had three children, Ann Henkhaus, Ellen Tell and Zachary Zeckser.
As a dad, Ken was gentle and kind, the parent all the kids went to if they were hurt and needed a bandage or if they needed something sewn. The children cherished time they spent with him one-on-one at father-daughter and father-son activities.
Ken had a basement workshop where he would use his woodworking skills to make toys for his children — a playhouse, a barn for a Barbie horse, pinewood derby cars.
“Anything that we would want, he would find a way to create it and make it for us,” Ann said.
The family took regular camping and summer trips together, but Ken’s favorite place to be was at home.
“Home was his haven, and it was where he found peace and security and comfort,” Karen said. “If we went on trips, I planned the trips.”
Ken cheered for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish and enjoyed collecting coins, though those hobbies seemed primarily to be about finding ways to spend time with the kids and grandkids.
“I think a lot of it was really about us. Those were his avenues to have things to do with us,” Zachary said.
Faith was a key component of Ken and Karen’s lives, and the couple spent many years as active members at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa, and then at St. Joseph the Worker in Dubuque. Ken never was one to miss a Sunday Mass, and he helped count money, usher and serve as a eucharistic minister.
His faith also worked in tandem with his love of serving people living on the margins and those who otherwise might not be noticed.
“Ken just felt an identification with people who were not the star because I don’t think he felt like he was a star and he was just like anybody else, and they were as important, and he wanted them to feel like they counted,” Karen said.
Ken spent more than 25 years volunteering or on the board for St. Vincent de Paul Society in Dubuque and with St. Stephen’s Food Bank. He was part of the group who helped the food bank find its current location and often could be found out and about early in the morning collecting day-old food from grocery stores and then bringing it into the food bank to sort and organize.
“He was pretty much out here almost every day for quite a while, and then as he started getting older, he slowed down a little bit,” said Kathy Hutton, site director for St. Stephen’s, a branch of River Bend Food Bank. “But I always teased him and told him it was his second home because it really was.”
Ken also frequently could be found at the St. Vincent de Paul voucher center. In 2017, Jim Rolling led an effort to reorganize the center to feel more like a grocery store for clients who came in needing food. Rolling turned to Ken to take over operation of the food section of the center, and Ken made sure everything was labeled, neat and stocked.
“We always kept the shelves full thanks to Ken,” said Rolling, president of the Dubuque Council of St. Vincent de Paul.
Earlier this month, Ken posthumously was honored as St. Vincent de Paul’s volunteer of the year.
Ken battled cancer in the last years of his life, though he kept volunteering up until the last few months. The disease progressed, and he opted to receive hospice care, at peace that he had reached the end of his life.
In the last days, his family was cleaning up his backyard when a neighbor stopped by to offer to do whatever the family needed to repay Ken’s many kindnesses.
“(Ken) didn’t tell people how to do things. He showed them the way,” Ellen said. “And those people now are reciprocating those kindnesses.”
