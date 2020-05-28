It's 'owl' right now

This injured barred owl was found by Grant County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department Deputies Andy Smith and Cody Trumm along Grant County T between Fennimore and Boscobel on the morning of April 15. Authorities believe it had been struck by a vehicle. A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officer took the animal to a rehabilitation center in Vernon County. Its condition improved to the point that, on Tuesday, the owl was released back into the wild, the sheriff’s department reported.