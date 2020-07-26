Ten years after my own freshman year of high school, I sat down nearly four years ago for the first time with 20 local freshmen in the Class of 2020.
For some reason, they agreed to let a reporter spend the next four years periodically picking their brains about all things high school and how they see the world around them.
I couldn’t be happier that they did.
During one-on-one interviews over four years, they shared with me the stories that defined their time in high school — juggling courses with extracurricular activities and jobs, learning to drive, trying out new classes and sports, dealing with personal hardships, and navigating their anxieties and hopes for the future.
One of the things that most impressed me as I talked with the students over the years was their resilience.
They are entering adulthood amid a global pandemic that upended their last months of high school. During their sophomore years, many of them grappled with responding to high-profile school shootings that prompted student activism around the country.
In addition to navigating the impacts of national and global events, they’ve also had to work through personal challenges — some of which they shared with me and, therefore, the tens of thousands of people who read the series. Not to mention working through all the other things that come with surviving high school.
Through it all, though, they have largely remained optimistic about their futures and feel ready for what comes next.
That’s not to say everything about high school was hard, though. They made plenty of memories of friends and teachers, going to homecoming dances and football games, finding new things they enjoy and learning how to be themselves.
Those are just the things I could fit in the paper.
And while, in the grand scope of things, I probably only got to hear about a slice of their experiences over the past four years, I’ve been impressed to see them all grow up so much.
It’s probably a cliche to say you grow up a lot in high school.
But dang, you grow up a lot in high school.
With each check-in, I saw how they had grown and matured and become more articulate. But throughout all of that, they continued to be themselves.
Indeed, they seem to have found themselves even more since I met them as freshmen.
When they reflected on their high school experiences, several of them said one of the lessons they learned is to worry less about what other people think and to focus more on being themselves.
In many ways, high school helped them get a better sense of what “being themselves” actually means to them.
One of my favorite quotes from the Class of 2020 actually comes from the fall of 2019, when I talked to the students about what they think it means to be an adult.
Thomas Wertel, then a senior at Platteville (Wis.) High School and now a new graduate, told me that becoming an adult is about figuring out who you are and who you want to be.
“(Adults) just kind of know who they are and accept themselves,” he said. “I’d say that’s it.”
I think Thomas might be a better adult than I am.
I feel a little sad as I finish up this series, even as the new graduates are looking toward their next steps with anticipation. Part of me will miss showing up at their schools with a giant list of questions, waiting to see how they’ve changed since we last spoke.
But mostly, I’m excited for them and for the bright futures they clearly have ahead. I’m grateful for the ways they opened up their lives and let me tell their stories.
Now, it’s time for them to write the next chapter.