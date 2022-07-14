A former longtime Dubuque mayor has been recognized nationally as one of two recipients of an inaugural award for civic engagement.
Roy Buol will be awarded the 2022 All-American Leader Award by the National Civic League in a virtual ceremony next week as part of the league's of All-America City award presentation, as well as at an upcoming Dubuque City Council meeting, according to a press release.
The All-American Leader award celebrates the work of civically engaged community members.
The release states that the National Civic League said Buol's "inclusive and pioneering leadership" is evident in the fact that Dubuque was named an All-America City an unprecedented five times in 12 years during his tenure.
Buol is Dubuque's longest-serving mayor, spending 16 years in the role before deciding not to run for reelection in 2021. Prior to serving as mayor, Buol was a Dubuque City Council member representing Ward 2 for 10 years.
“Serving as mayor and City Council member for the city that gave so much to me and my family was a tremendous privilege," Buol said in the release. "I am thankful for the experience to bring together citizens and partner organizations, here and beyond, to define a sustainable path forward and turn meaningful ideas into reality. It is a true honor to be an inaugural recipient of the AAC Leader Award.”
