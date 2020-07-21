Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
Pennsylvania Avenue widening
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to purchase property at 6400 Pennsylvania Ave. from Mark and Kimmie Heins for $211,500 to accommodate future widening of Pennsylvania Avenue and Middle Road.
Background: The city would use tax-increment financing proceeds to purchase the property for future reconstruction of the roadway to improve its safety and accommodate future residential development and development of the Dubuque Industrial Center, said City Engineer Gus Psihoyos. A rough initial estimate put the cost of the project at $15 million from Radford to Seippel roads.
He said the property, assessed this year at $195,900, became available after the city was contacted by the Heinses.
What’s next: Thus far, city staff have only completed a conceptual engineering design of the project.
“This is long-term that we’re looking to make improvements,” Psihoyos said. “There’s nothing in the five-year plan. This is something far in the future that we’re considering.”
NW Arterial turn lane
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for a $105,000 safety grant to improve the
intersection of the Northwest Arterial and John F. Kennedy Road.
Background: The city plans to extend the arterial’s eastbound left-turn lane to prevent traffic from regularly backing up into the inside eastbound thru-lane.
The estimated $180,000 project would complement a right-turn lane that the city added in 2018 on the north leg of the intersection for traffic on JFK turning west onto the Northwest Arterial.
Dubuque intends to use $75,000 in sales tax funds to pay for the remainder of the project.
What’s next: Construction is expected to start next construction season at the earliest, sometime between April and November, according to city engineering staff.
Pets in parks education campaign
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to receive and file a presentation on an educational campaign by Robin MacFarlane, owner of That’s My Dog, related to the city’s recently enacted ordinance allowing leashed pets in most city parks.
Background: Beginning July 1, leashed dogs and cats will be permitted in most Dubuque parks and trails. As part of the change, the city’s pet-friendly working group has recommended an educational campaign for both pet owners and non-pet owners on how to respectfully share green space and public areas. Tips include admiring pets from a distance, watching your pet for signals of changes in behavior, never forcing pets to interact with others, and controlling barking, sniffing, licking and jumping.
What’s next: MacFarlane intends to partner with the city to promote responsible pet ownership through her campaign.