December sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Daniel J. Splinter, 54; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 10, 2019; 30 jail days, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Printice D. Walls 2nd, 26; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 1; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Gunther J. Williams, 22; third-degree theft; June 2; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, one year at a residential facility, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Gunther J. Williams, 22; second-degree theft; April 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one years in a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Donometris B. Wynn Jr., 20; assault; June 21, 2019; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $65 fine.
- Donometris B. Wynn Jr., 20; assault; June 5; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Daniel J. Skiston, 57; indecent exposure; Dec. 14; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Hannah M. Gadient, 24; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 20; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Alexis M. Haupert, 18; assault; July 27; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Tristan J. Meyer, 30; domestic assault; Feb. 12; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Chaunda R. Sternhagen, 23; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 29; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Kevin G. Ament, 42; child endangerment; Dec. 3, 2019; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Rebecca A. Baker, 28; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation; May 18 and Nov. 4; five-year prison sentence.
- Mary C. Bosveld, 52; third-degree theft; July 9; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Christopher T. Carter, 33; domestic assault; Sept. 21; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Bert Collins, 55; third-degree burglary; Oct. 7; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Bert Collins, 55; second-degree burglary; July 1, 2020; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jessica L. Erickson, 41; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; July 24, 2020; 120-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Trent C. Fabila Gassman, 30; two counts of second-offense domestic assault; Nov. 9, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation, two-day jail sentence, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Cody J. Frazier, 26; domestic assault and violation of no-contact order; Sept. 9 and 18; 30-day jail sentence, with 23 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Reginald D. Harland, 54; third-degree burglary; Aug. 29, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Alexis M. Haupert, 18; assault; Aug. 26; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Chad S. Kane, 37; domestic assault; Sept. 26; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Thomas E. Kohnen, 59; threat-explosive or incendiary device; Dec. 7; deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
- Anthony McKee, 43; domestic assault; Sept. 24; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
Nikeya R. Neealy, 46; third-degree criminal mischief; Sept. 25, 2020; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Griffin R. Oliver, 20; domestic assault, tampering with witness or juror and violation of no-contact order; Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 9; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement, one year at a residential facility, $855 suspended fine, 30-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Tammie E. Owens, 58; assault; Nov. 18; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Romeo R.R. Patrick, 20; participate in a riot; Dec. 20, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Romeo R.R. Patrick, 20; third-degree burglary; Nov. 17, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Willie R. Randle, 33; domestic assault and child endangerment; July 28, 2019; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Jake C. Suess, 27; third-degree criminal mischief; Sept. 19; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Peter W. Triervieler, 40; domestic assault; Dec. 24, 2020; five-year prison sentence, $1,250 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Michael H. Vandermillen, 48; assault; May 19, 2020; two-day jail sentence, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Michael H. Vandermillen, 48; assault; Oct. 25, 2020; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Nathaniel Williams, 52; assault; June 26; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Brandon M. Meyer, 30; child endangerment; March 24; one-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Peter W. Triervieler, 40; child endangerment causing bodily injury; Nov. 11, 2018; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.