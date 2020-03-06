DES MOINES – Cascade’s perfect season met its demise at the hand of its own crafty tool.
The top-ranked and top-seeded Cougars couldn’t find any sort of rhythm on Friday against the 2-3 zone defense of No. 4-seed Osage, as the Green Devils used their length and speed to close out and swarm Cascade shooters to the tune of 24 percent shooting (11-for-46) in a 46-32 victory in an Iowa Class 2A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
Cascade (26-1) suffered its only loss at state, where the program has finished its season eight times over the past nine seasons. The Cougars reached the semifinals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
Nicole McDermott closed her terrific prep career for the Cougars with 14 points and eight rebounds. The all-state point guard will continue her career at NAIA Clarke University this fall.
Dani Johnson had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Osage (24-2), which used a key 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away. The Green Devils advanced to Saturday’s 5 p.m. state championship game.