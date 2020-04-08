Dubuque police this morning responded to the area in front of a Main Street business after a person was found dead.
Emergency communication scanner traffic stated that someone called 911 to report that a person was on the ground in front of Graham's Style Store for Men & Women, 890 Main St. The person did not respond to attempts to wake him, and dispatchers indicated to responding authorities that the person might be dead, according to scanner traffic.
Spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said police responded to the scene at about 9:25 a.m. and that a death investigation is underway. He said additional details would be released when they became available.
The area has been cordoned off while police investigate.
