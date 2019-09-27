SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10th-13th and Iowa streets.
Fall Tiffany Windows Tours, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free tours of St. Luke’s collection of more than 100 Tiffany windows. Donations accepted for future window restorations.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, Horseshoe Mound, Camp St. Meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street, next to Federal Express, behind Hy-Vee on Locust Street. for a day at Horseshoe Mound in Galena, Ill.
Downtown Market, 8 a.m., 311 Fourth Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa.
Annual Fall Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Key West, 10270 Key West Drive, school gym. Crafts and baked goods, made by parishioners. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Jennifer Miller Benefit, noon, The Other Side, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill. Serving pulled pork, hot dogs and brats. There will be a 50/50 raffle, live/silent auctions and bake sale. Proceeds will help pay legal fees incurred by Miller’s family. Details: Patti Clancy, 563-451-2512.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Germanfest, 10 a.m., 500-600 blocks of South River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. A celebration of Guttenberg’s German heritage and features German food, beer, music and traditional dancing.
Matt McPherson Band, 5:30 p.m., Maquoketa (Iowa) downtown green space, 137 S. Main St.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Johnnie Walker, 7 p.m., Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
“The Revolutionists,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Saturday
“The Revolutionists,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Germanfest, 10 a.m., 500-600 blocks of South River Road, downtown Guttenberg, Iowa. A celebration of Guttenberg’s German heritage and features German food, beer, music and traditional dancing.
TGIF on the Patio, 3 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Johnnie Walker, 4 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. Country Tradition will play traditional and modern country music.
David Minnihan Trio, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Songfest, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., Heritage Center.
Tony Walker, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Grant Regional Health Center, 507 S. Monroe, Lancaster, Wis. Details: Peg, 608-723-7691 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Blood Drive, 2:30-6:30 p.m., LaSalle Catholic School, 835 Church St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Details: Lisa, 563-581-5749 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
LITERARY ARTS
Saturday
PAW Patrol Party, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Make a PAW Patrol name tag, explore Marshall’s fire engine, dig in Rubble’s construction and have puppy treats. For ages 2 to kindergarten.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., auditorium, next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30-noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville, (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.