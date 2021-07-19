Don Mays’ father and Phyllis Peterson’s parents lived across the street from one another in Hazel Crest, Ill., when the two were young.
“We knew of each other because he used to come and spend the summers with his father,” Phyllis said. “But he was more interested in trucks. He used to go spend the day with his dad, who owned trucks.”
Though Don did visit his father, he didn’t come to live in Hazel Crest until he finished school. When he moved from his hometown of Cherry Fork, Ohio, he got to know Phyllis. They were married on Dec. 21, 1951, when both were 20.
“I picked her up on a street corner,” Don said.
One day, Phyllis was standing on a street corner waiting for the bus to take her to her job at the Illinois Bell Telephone Company. Don was driving by with his stepbrother when they stopped to offer her a ride to work.
“That was it,” Phyllis said. “A year or so later, we got married.”
Don joined the U.S. Navy in March 1951. In December, he visited home for Christmas and married Phyllis. Don served for four years on the USS Witek.
During that time, Phyllis moved to live with Don in Connecticut at the Witek’s home port.
After, Don began working for his father’s trucking company. The couple lived briefly in Hazel Crest, near Chicago.
“I just figured I’d live in Chicago all my life,” Phyllis said.
But in 1956, the family moved to Dubuque, where Don drove trucks for the Dubuque Packing Company. He later drove for Beaver Transport and H&W Motor Express.
The couple had three sons, Kevin, Jim and Elliot, who grew up in Dubuque. Today, Don and Phyllis have five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family is now scattered, but in August, Phyllis and Don plan to host everyone for a 70th anniversary party.
“They are outstanding people,” Kevin said of his parents. “They’ve lived a good life, a full life.”
Kevin and Jim both played with the Colt 45s, now known as the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps, and Elliot showed horses.
Don’s work took him away from home often.
“I didn’t like it,” Phyllis said. “When he finally came back to Dubuque, that was a lot better.”
Though the couple had pet dogs when the children were growing up, they went 30 years without a dog after their sons left home. They talked about getting a new dog. Phyllis wanted a Boston bull terrier, while Don wanted a schnauzer.
“I won out,” Phyllis said.
The couple brought home Ginger. But then they saw an advertisement for a schnauzer, and Bridget joined the family. Bridget has since died, but Ginger is still around.
After retiring from trucking in 1993, Don and Phyllis opened Mays Grill Shop, a store that sold grills. They closed the shop in 2005.
“I couldn’t stand doing nothing,” Phyllis said. “A friend told me about a job at the dog track.”
Phyllis and Don worked together, Phyllis selling programs and Don working security and as a doorman.
Kevin remembers how once a man he met at a bar in Dubuque told him that his sister worked with Phyllis and Don at the Dubuque Greyhound Park & Casino.
“He said, ‘My sister told me about your parents,’” Kevin said. “They called them the lovebirds.”