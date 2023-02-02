Space shuttle Columbia was destroyed during reentry 20 years ago this week.
The disaster on Feb. 1, 2003, killed the seven-person crew: commander Rick Husband; pilot William McCool; mission specialists Michael Anderson, David Brown, Kalpana Chawla, and Laurel Clark; and payload specialist Ilan Ramon.
The shuttle broke apart over Texas, just 16 minutes away from its landing area in Florida.
The Telegraph Herald reached out to NASA and affiliated employees with tri-state area ties in the wake of the disaster.
Here is how the TH reported on their reactions in its Feb. 2, 2003, edition.
EX-DUBUQUERS SAY NASA FAMILY REELING
The death of seven astronauts aboard the Columbia space shuttle Saturday is a loss felt by the entire NASA family, according to three former Dubuque residents who work for the space program.
“When something like this happens, part of our family has been lost and it’s a saddening moment,” said Bob Zehentner Jr., whose company is contracted to do engineering and technology development for NASA.
Zehentner, a 1976 graduate of Wahlert High School, said he was glued to the television Saturday after hearing that the Columbia disintegrated over Texas, just minutes from landing in Florida.
“This is a very tight-knit community, and for those of us that work in the space community it is much more than a job,” Zehentner said.
Mark Ferring, a NASA flight director and Wahlert graduate, said he felt sympathy and shock when he heard the news.
“I mostly am thinking about the families, their children and the fact they are people just like you and me,” Ferring said.
Houston was fairly quiet Saturday afternoon, which Ferring guessed was because people were watching the news.
“When something like this happens, it not only touches the nation, but our community because it’s such an integral part of our lives,” said Teri Cain, whose husband, Leroy Cain, is a former Dubuque resident and NASA flight director.
Leroy was involved in the Columbia mission and was in lockdown at the Johnson Space Center for most of Saturday, following the explosion, Teri said. NASA officials have to make sure all of the recorded data is secure, she said.
When her husband phoned her Saturday afternoon, Teri said he could only talk for a few minutes but was “pretty broken up.”
Although Ferring was not involved with the Columbia mission, he said he did have the chance several years ago to work with Rick Husband, one of the astronauts that died in the explosion.
“He was one of those people that everyone likes immediately,” Ferring said.
He guessed that the Columbia ground crew was surprised by the phase at which the shuttle experienced trouble. Ferring said he doesn’t remember any major incidents that have occurred in a shuttle’s re-entry.
However, he said no mission is without risk.
Zehentner agreed.
“In any endeavor where there is great gain, there is great risk,” he said.
