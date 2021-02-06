Dubuque’s Zoning Advisory Commission this week supported requests related to three projects.
Commission members approved a site plan for a new family medicine clinic for Grand River Medical Group. It will be on Westmark Drive, between Loveless Tri-State Insurance and Dubuque Physical Therapy, near the Northwest Arterial.
The 40,000-square-foot, three-story building will replace the current family medicine clinic at 320 N. Grandview Ave. and will have space for future expansion. Officials intend to begin construction in April and estimate the work will be finished by the end of spring 2022.
Commission members also recommended that two other requests be approved by the City Council — the rezoning of property at 7869 Commerce Park to allow a planned salon and the preliminary plat for a proposed project to develop a commercial park on a property at 380 Cedar Cross Road.
Those items are expected to be considered by council members at their Feb. 15 meeting.