Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday met with Dubuque’s up-and-coming business leaders as part of a tour to promote the Invest in Iowa Act, a bill currently being pitched to state lawmakers.
The plan would raise the state’s sales tax by 1 cent to fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, the creation of which was approved by voters in a statewide referendum in 2010, and the children’s mental health system put in place in 2019.
But the act would be paired with significant income tax cuts as well in an effort to make it cost-neutral for Iowans collectively.
“It’s a lot of things I heard from Iowans as I traveled across the state,” Reynolds said to about 100 people gathered at Grand River Center for an event hosted by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals Dubuque.
Reynolds told the room that Invest in Iowa would provide $172 million annually for the trust fund, commonly known as IWILL, for efforts related to water quality, conservation and outdoor recreation. She said $93 million of that is new money, meaning the rest was previously funded from other revenue sources.
The plan also would send $7 million in new money to the state’s mental health program, to go toward aiding children.
One member of the audience, who said she worked in mental health, asked whether that would be enough to fund the program.
“You have to start somewhere,” Reynolds answered. “So we’ve built in increases, looked at where the services are. It’s helped to have the system in place. It’s the same thing with the adult (mental health system). When we did the reform, because we had the system in place, we could look at where some of the gaps were at.”
Still, “it doesn’t give everybody everything that they want,” Reynolds acknowledged.
“I’m not interested in raising taxes, and I had to put together a package that addressed a lot of issues,” she told the crowd.
Mary Coan, in a question to Reynolds, took issue with what she called a regressive sales tax increase, predicting that it almost certainly would have an unfair impact on Iowans in the lowest tax brackets.
Reynolds insisted the plan includes provisions that would soften that blow.
For instance, it repeals the water excise tax, which she said would lower water rates. It also adds diapers and feminine hygiene products to a list of goods and services exempt from sales tax, which already includes food, prescriptions and day care services.
“We really do exempt a lot of goods and services,” Reynolds said. “But we had to be conscientious. And (sales tax) is a choice, where property and income tax are not a choice.”
Reynolds is putting the weight of her office behind this proposal with this tour across the state. She appeared at an event in Monticello before her engagement in Dubuque.
“I can travel the state and talk about how important this is all I want, but I can’t do it alone,” she said. “It will take you to call your legislators.”
Area lawmakers attended Reynolds’ speech. However, none would say whether the measure will gain traction in the Legislature.
“This is a massive reform in our tax system,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. “For me, it feels very rushed without any real depth or robust conversation. My preference would be that we piece apart this massive bill and talk about each of these issues separately and fund each of them separately. There’s a lot of concerns about this legislation.”
James shared Coan’s concern that the sales tax increase was regressive. She also sits on the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee — which will handle the bill — and said it still is without a subcommittee assignment.
“I don’t know why — because I’m not in a majority party — they have not assigned a subcommittee yet,” James said. “I’m surprised by that fact and would encourage constituents to contact Republican lawmakers and ask why.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said there was a lot of interest and discussion around the governor’s bill in her caucus.
“We’re working two angles — our regular budget we would normally work on in a given year and we’re working on how do we implement this and how does this work,” she said. “So that at the end of the year, depending on consensus between the two chambers and the governor’s office, we’re ready to go either way.”