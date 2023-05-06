PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members reached a consensus this week to lift a freeze on construction of several previously approved apartment buildings but remained torn on how to change city code to control further apartment development.
The work session followed a public hearing last week at which developer Joel Callahan — owner of Callahan Construction — said the council’s moratorium on apartment construction and a proposed change to the city’s zoning ordinance would effectively end his project and jeopardize the millions of dollars he already had invested into it.
That proposed ordinance change, which the council opted not to vote on last week, would have banned apartments on properties zoned Commercial 1, Commercial 2 and Residential 3.
That change would have put a stop to previously approved projects to develop apartments on six lots for both Callahan and Slavik Nakonechnyy, of Crosvik Development. Callahan last week shared updated renderings of his plans for five 16-unit apartment buildings off of Adrina Drive near U.S. 20 and noted that he had worked closely with the city to develop those updates.
To start this week’s work session discussion, Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab summed up the council’s predicament. He noted that the developers previously sought to put in apartments buildings on 24 lots in total but reduced those plans down to 15 at the city’s behest, leaving other lots for commercial development. Six of those lots so far have been approved for apartments.
“Now they’re looking at it like the city is saying, ‘You need to take nine more off the list,’” Pfab said. “Are we willing to work with our developers or are we not?”
Without much controversy, the council members at the meeting agreed to lift the moratorium on the previously approved parcels.
The matter is scheduled to come before the full council for a vote at a meeting on Tuesday, May 9.
“I don’t see how we can do anything to stop that,” said Council Member John Kraft. “They already have the approval.”
Both Callahan and representatives of Crosvik Development showed visible relief when the council reached that agreement.
But the larger issue of how to accomplish what multiple council members referred to as “controlled growth” will take more time to decide.
The moratorium and proposed ordinance change had originated after residents made complaints and requests to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. At last week’s meeting, residents expressed concerns about potential impacts on traffic and crime and more families in schools that already are overcrowded.
City Attorney Doug Herman laid out several options the city could take that would grant it more control over how future apartment developments happen in Peosta.
“It could be that if there are other, specific situations or fact patterns, the council could say, ‘The conditional use permit is good, but let’s put more in there,’” he said. “You could, in theory, instead of having nine more (lots with apartment), say, ‘We’re going to authorize – by the same rules of no more than one a year, with (proven) 80% occupancy – just five more to start’ … At the time we get the other five filled, everybody would come back together and talk about it because the code would say those others can’t be (built) without us.”
Council Member Brian Schatz said he was keen to balance any future multi-residential development on the city’s east side with commercial amenities to support that.
“One thing I’ve been concerned about is where our other non-residential commercial development goes if all of these lots are developed into housing,” he said. “It feels like there’s a chicken and an egg of, we have to have more people to get some of that other commercial development, but to get the people we have to have that commercial development.”
None of the options offered by Herman at the meeting received a majority of support from council members. But members and Herman agreed to continue negotiating how they can plan for any further growth past the six lots already approved for apartments.
