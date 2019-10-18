A University of Iowa and National Football League star who leveraged his success into a lengthy broadcast career has died in Dubuque.
Michael "Mike" Reilly died today at Stonehill Care Center after a "hard-fought" battle with Alzheimer's disease, according to his obituary. The Dubuque native was 77 years old.
His funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the church.
A 1960 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Reilly played linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Earning the nickname "The Hammer," Reilly was named an All-American during his time on the field and decades later would be named to the All-Time University of Iowa Football Team.
He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1964 and played in the league for six seasons -- the last of which included a trip to the Super Bowl as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
Though he had retired from the NFL, Reilly's football career was far from over. He spent 25 years as a Hawkeyes broadcaster alongside Ron Gonder for WMT radio in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.