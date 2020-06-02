DYERSVILLE, IOWA — A divided Dyersville City Council voted Monday to not open the city pool this summer, saying savings could be used to improve the facility for next season.
Council members voted 3-2 to keep the Dyersville Aquatic Center closed after its original opening date was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Council Members Mike English, Jenni Ostwinkle Silva and Jim Gibbs voted in favor that move.
"My feeling is we pass this season," English said. "It is going to cost us $100,000 to open it. I think what I want to do is go to the (Parks & Recreation Commission) board and say let’s upgrade this thing next year.”
Tom Westhoff and Mike Oberbroeckling voted against keeping the pool closed, saying many residents wanted to see it opened for lap swimming and swimming lessons for children. Those are the only two uses of swimming pools currently allowed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
"I think parents appreciate the opportunity to have their kids take swimming lessons," Westhoff said. "I think you have a greater sense of safety if (kids) go through swimming lessons.”
Mayor Jim Heavens said he is not sure how COVID-19 will affect the city's budget, but he hopes the city can use the money saved from keeping the pool closed to update the aquatic center.
“I think if you have to take something away from someone, you should try to give something back to them," he said.
Keeping the pool closed this year is expected to save the city $163,969.
Council members also had considered options such as limiting the number of people at the pool or allowing private swim lessons only. The latter option would have saved the city $63,735.
“What I can reassure you is that we are going to work very hard and diligently to make sure next year is the best pool season," City Administrator Mick Michel said.
The council also approved a downtown urban renewal plan, which will allow property owners along Main Street and all of the city's downtown area, excluding City Hall and Twin Steeples Landing, to participate in tax increment financing.
This financing method incentivizes property owners to improve or renovate their buildings by giving them back a portion of the increased property taxes they would have incurred as a result of the improvements.
“This tool gives us another pool of money to take it out of it, and it is kind of generating its own incentive," said Jacque Rahe, the executive director of the Dyersville Economic Development Corp.