Tara Thomas, Amanda Goodman
Tara Thomas and Amanda Goodman, of the podcast Faith & Four Letter Words, will present a live show in Dyersville, Iowa, next month.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Two former television journalists are taking their podcast, focused on female empowerment, on the road, and their first stop will be in Dyersville.

Tara Thomas and Amanda Goodman, formerly of KWWL and currently based out of the Cedar Valley area, launched the podcast Faith & Four Letter Words in December 2019 and since have made 89 episodes focused on the lives of women.

