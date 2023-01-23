DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Two former television journalists are taking their podcast, focused on female empowerment, on the road, and their first stop will be in Dyersville.
Tara Thomas and Amanda Goodman, formerly of KWWL and currently based out of the Cedar Valley area, launched the podcast Faith & Four Letter Words in December 2019 and since have made 89 episodes focused on the lives of women.
The two are taking a break from making episodes to focus on live shows, which will take place every couple of months throughout Iowa. The Dyersville event on Feb. 9 will be the first live show, and 300 tickets already have been sold.
“I’m hoping women come,” Goodman said. “I want them to leave and be inspired and show them that it is never too late to make a change. Who we are at 21 is not who we are at 31, and it’s not who we are at 41.
“... I never thought I would do anything else but be on TV, but I took that jump, and there will be people who will support you and catch you. And we are not in competition with any other women. Society pits us against each other, but we have each other’s backs.”
Thomas and Goodman met through their news anchor roles at KWWL. Thomas started with the station in the early 2000s, and Goodman took over her position when Thomas left in 2013.
“Tara and I were not supposed to be friends,” Goodman said. “This business pits us against each other, especially the incoming anchor and the outgoing anchor.”
But the two remained friends, and they decided to start their podcast after discussing their similar experiences in the “boys club” of their career field.
“Podcasting was becoming a more popular platform for people to express themselves,” Thomas said. “She and I have always had a lot of hot air. We always have something to say, and with our experience being former TV news anchors, we have a unique bond and understood what the other was going through.”
Thomas said the name of the podcast stemmed from faith being a major driver in her life and Goodman being outspoken and “not one to mince words.”
“We said, ‘Let’s do this podcast where we channel our background and experience into fun and entertaining and engaging conversations,’” Thomas said. “It’s about lessons learned and practical things to do in the boys club in a world where women still, unfortunately, face limitations and a glass ceiling still exists.”
The two said they were excited to return to Dyersville for the first live podcast event, as they both had previous successful speaking engagements in the community.
“We invite anybody to come together in person and hear how Faith & Four Letter Words channels the female empowerment message, and we hope it will resonate with so many women at so many different stages in their life,” Thomas said.
