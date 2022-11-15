A Dubuque man was sentenced Monday to two years of probation related to an incident in which shots were fired during a fight in 2020.

Johnny T. Webb III, 20, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.

