A Dubuque man was sentenced Monday to two years of probation related to an incident in which shots were fired during a fight in 2020.
Johnny T. Webb III, 20, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Charges of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt.
Webb pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm last week, a day after his trial on those charges began. Webb waived his right to be present for his sentencing hearing, which was scheduled for Monday, and the court accepted his plea and found a deferred judgment was appropriate.
The charge to which Webb pleaded guilty relates to a shots fired incident that happened Jan. 1, 2020. Court documents state that officers responded to a report of a fight at The Venue, 285 Main St., at about 1:30 a.m. that day. The fight broke up before officers arrived.
Surveillance footage showed that many of the individuals involved then began fighting near the intersection of Jackson and East 19th streets at about 2 a.m., documents state. A man in a hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans arrived in the area just before gunshots were fired outside 1885 Jackson St., and everyone fled.
Officers found impact marks and shell casings at two Jackson Street residences, both of which were occupied at the time of the shooting, documents state. More bullets and shell casings were found in the area.
A search of Webb’s cellphone showed that on Jan. 9, he sent a photo of himself wearing what appeared to be the same hooded sweatshirt and jeans as the Jan. 1 shooter, documents state. Text messages also were found between Webb and one of the individuals involved in the fight.
The sentencing order notes that the parties in the case negotiated Webb’s plea in the midst of a trial in which prosecutors acknowledged having “significant proof problems with regard to the counts that are being dismissed.”
Prosecutors recommended Webb receive a deferred judgment on the misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm “given his young age and lack of any criminal history prior to this event.”
