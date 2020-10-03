Two Dubuque parking ramps are in need of emergency repairs.
On Monday, Oct. 5, City Council members will consider whether to approve $300,000 for work on the ramps at 701 Iowa St. and 830 Bluff St.
Both were constructed in the 1960s. Steve Brown, project manager for the city, said a recent inspection of them revealed small pieces of loose concrete on various decks of the structures — a common occurrence for aging concrete ramps.
While not an immediate danger to those walking inside the ramps, Brown said there is potential for the pieces to fall, creating a safety hazard.
“We essentially want to go in there and remove all the loose concrete and patch it up,” Brown said. “After we’re done, everything should be stable.”
Brown said the timing of the discovery is convenient since the two ramps are experiencing low daily occupancy due to major employers having employees work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During a normal period, the parking lots would be full, but right now, there is a lot of empty space,” said Russ Stecklein, acting director of transportation services. “We may not see the parking ramps start filling up again until the first of the new year.”
Brown estimates the work will take about one month if the temperature remains above 32 degrees. While the repairs will bring the ramps back into adequate condition, Brown said this type of maintenance on city ramps only will become more common as they age.
He added that a more in-depth assessment of the city’s parking ramps is planned in the next six months. It will determine how much it will cost to continue to maintain the structures.
“We’ll essentially be getting a 15-year window to look at the level of maintenance that will be needed over time,” he said. “It should give the city an idea of when the parking ramps should be reaching their end of service life.”
Meanwhile, in December, City Council members committed to build a new, 500-space parking structure at a site to be determined by Dec. 31, 2022, to accommodate a planned influx of employees working downtown as part of a development agreement tied to the $12 million purchase of the Roshek Building by Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial USA. The $20 million parking ramp also would meet the parking needs of Dupaco Community Credit Union for its $38.5 million project to renovate the Voices building at 1000 Jackson St.
Given all that, council members reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday expressed uncertainty over how they want to invest in downtown parking in the future.
Mayor Roy Buol said investing in the repair of the city’s existing ramps remains a necessity, and that the city should continue to focus on providing enough parking for downtown employers. However, he added that the long-term outlook for parking remains a question.
“It’s hard to know what things will look like,” Buol said. “We have to look at businesses and see if they will change how they do business. That might have an impact on parking needs.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he believes the pandemic could result in more businesses allowing employees to work from home, reducing the need for parking downtown.
“I think we need to bring the city and business owners to the table, so we can plan together and find out how this will all work in the future,” he said. “Before the pandemic, we thought there were major parking needs, but I don’t know if that is the case anymore.”
Council Member Ric Jones said the issue of parking is one that is hard to answer. Not only do business trends have to be considered but so do possible technological advancements, such as development of self-driving cars.
For now, Jones said, parking is needed, so the repairs are a worthwhile investment. But in 15 years, Jones said, he wonders if that will still be the case.
“We know things are going to change,” he said. “I expect there is going to be an uptick in parking demand after the pandemic and then a downturn. The problem is we need to be prepared for both.”