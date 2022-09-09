EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The City of East Dubuque and Gramercy Park Foundation plan to pursue a grant for a project that would connect two halves of the city park with a pedestrian bridge.

City Council members this week unanimously voted to provide half of the funding for a 20% match for the grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

