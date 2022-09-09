EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The City of East Dubuque and Gramercy Park Foundation plan to pursue a grant for a project that would connect two halves of the city park with a pedestrian bridge.
City Council members this week unanimously voted to provide half of the funding for a 20% match for the grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The bridge would span Jordan Avenue and connect the developed southern portion of Gramercy Park with the undeveloped northern portion, which houses multiple Native American burial mounds, according to foundation President Jeff Trannel.
“Our foundation is way excited about this, and the city’s support for it, because this can be a showcase project,” he said. “It’ll give access to North Gramercy Park, which has been very difficult to access over the years, so that people can really appreciate it.”
Trannel said the bridge would be about 200 feet long and would be suspended about 40 to 70 feet in the air over a valley. The project is projected to cost $1.5 million to $1.75 million, depending on the type of paving material and the width of the path, according to council documents.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the city expects to be responsible for about $170,000, while the foundation would cover the remaining half of the match. The city must submit the grant to the DOT by the end of September, and Herrig said he does not know when funding will be awarded.
“Our parks are very important to us, and ultimately, that’s one of the amenities that people look for when they’re looking for a place to raise their family,” he said. “This would be quite an attraction if we were able to link the two parks with that bridge.”
Gramercy Park Foundation Treasurer Rick Leute said the foundation likely would need to raise another $150,000 to cover its portion of the match.
“In the past, our citizens and businesses have been very generous to Gramercy Park, and we’re hoping that that’ll continue,” he said.
He added that the foundation has additional plans to develop walking trails and interpretive signage in North Gramercy Park, while being respectful of the burial mounds there. The construction of the bridge would be a first step for those future projects.
“People who are parked at our southern part of the park would be able to cross the bridge, and it would give them a great view of the Mississippi River and the city of Dubuque when they’re looking west,” Leute said. “Then, they could hike and walk that (northern) area.”
