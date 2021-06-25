GALENA, Ill. — After being banished in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ghosts, goblins and Halloween revelers will return to the streets of Galena this October.
City Council members recently approved the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce’s request to hold the annual Galena Halloween Parade and Festival, slated for Saturday, Oct. 30.
The festival is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and the parade at 6:30 p.m., according to council documents.
Chamber of commerce Executive Director Angela DeVere said that her organization has already met with the city’s new chief of police, Eric Hefel, to begin planning for the event.
“For a town of 3,500 people, we’re expecting about 35,000,” she said. “I think we’re going to have quite a big turnout. Lots of people are excited about it.”
DeVere also disclosed that this year’s Halloween parade will include a food drive.
Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods, which will be collected at several locations along the parade route and donated to the Galena Food Pantry.