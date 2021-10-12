A Dubuque teen has pleaded not guilty to charges he faces in adult court stemming from a fatal shooting and an unrelated stabbing.
Jaquez B.L. Pease, 15, of Dubuque, recently pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing serious injury, reckless use of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Robert Powell-Moore, 18, on July 17. Pease previously faced charges connected with the shooting in juvenile court, but the case was waived to adult court.
Court documents state that Pease shot at Powell-Moore during an altercation in an alley behind 1401 Central Ave. A now-15-year-old girl faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons in connection with the shooting, though her case is in juvenile court.
Pease also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbing of Dion Smith, of Dubuque, at his residence on June 20.
Smith is the boyfriend of Pease's mother. Court documents state that Pease stabbed Smith during an altercation. Smith drove himself to a hospital for treatment.
Pease's next hearing in both cases is scheduled for Nov. 29 and his trial date for both cases is set for Dec. 7.