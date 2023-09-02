A trio of sibling developers is renovating a former Dubuque school building into market-rate apartments.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Dubuque City Council members are expected to consider setting a public hearing for Sept. 18 on a proposed development agreement with HG APT LLC for the project at 2901 Central Ave., formerly one of the Holy Ghost school buildings.
Siblings Jenna, Josh and Jace Manders, who own both HG APT LLC and the building at 2901 Central, are rehabilitating the former school into 18 market-rate rental units. Investment in the project is expected to total $1.5 million.
“We know the shortage of housing units that (the city) has, so we’re hoping to ... give more people a place to stay,” said Josh Manders.
The siblings in 2021 completed the restoration of the nearby 2887 Central Ave. structure, the former Holy Ghost convent building, to create nine apartments and an Airbnb rental unit.
“The convent was a little tougher because you had to tear down and build walls to reshape and structure units,” said Josh Manders. “We’re hoping with the school it’s going to be easier because each school classroom is going to be a two-bedroom apartment, roughly 850 square feet. Everybody’s going to get plenty of space.”
Council documents state that the former Holy Ghost school closed in 1990 due to enrollment changes that allowed all students to be educated in the newer school building on the Holy Ghost campus. The parish sold the older school building and convent in 2011, and the older school building has remained vacant since that time.
“Seeing that building rehabilitated has been on the city’s radar for a long time,” said Ian Hatch, City of Dubuque assistant economic development director. “Some past developers have looked at it, but for various reasons, the projects never took off … We’re really excited to find a use for that building and bring it back online.”
Under the proposed development agreement, HG APT LLC would receive $393,194 in tax-increment financing rebates over a period of 15 years for the project.
The city also would award the project a $180,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant, as well as three grants for planning and design, facade work and the hiring of a financial consultant for the project, not to cumulatively exceed $35,000.
The TIF rebates are among the first to be proposed under a new incentive approved by the council last month that lets developers of housing projects in Dubuque’s Greater Downtown Urban Renewal Area choose between receiving 15 years of TIF rebates or 10 years of tax abatement followed by five years of TIF rebates.
“That is the newest incentive, and that really has been a big player in pushing a lot of projects over the finish line,” said Hatch.
The proposed development agreement would require the developer to accept applications from qualified prospective tenants with housing choice vouchers.
Manders said construction already has begun on the project, which will bring new plumbing, electrical wiring, heating and more to the building. Work also will include restoration of the building’s exterior to preserve its “historical character,” according to council documents, and Manders said developers are working with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to do so.
“Everything’s been gutted out of there — all the trim and flooring had to go — and they just started the framing within the last week,” he said. “Obviously, we hope the city backs it, but we’re going to go forward with the project regardless.”
The proposed development agreement stipulates that the project should be substantially completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Manders hopes to have work wrapped up by October, 2024, if not before, but the availability of materials and labor might affect the timeline.
Council Member Danny Sprank represents the city’s Ward 3, in which the project is located. He said that he would “definitely” support the development agreement.
“We need more market-rate apartments in my neighborhood,” he said. “There’s a lot of folks whose income may be just a bit above low-income housing, including some seniors who want to be able to move out of their homes into (smaller) spaces ... so they’re trying to find market-rate apartments.”