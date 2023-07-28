The Dubuque County Conservation Board on Thursday voted unanimously to deny a proposal by a county supervisor to allow ATVs and UTVs on most of Heritage Trail one Sunday per month through the end of the year.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker applied to the board for a special event permit to allow the vehicles on Heritage Trail from Durango to Dyersville for four hours a day on four Sundays starting in September.
Kenniker previously pitched a similar idea on his website to take public input. A great majority of the online responses Kenniker received opposed the idea. At the conservation board’s meeting Thursday, more than 20 people attended and several spoke in opposition to the proposal.
Recommended for you
Explaining his proposal to the board, Kenniker said his goal was to expand access to Heritage Trail for people who have mobility limitations.
“My purpose is not to provide another location for ATVs, UTVs and golf carts,” he said. “My reason for this request, my only reason for this request, is to allow people who cannot walk or ride a bike to be able to enjoy Heritage Trail.”
Kenniker said his idea for the proposal was inspired by the dying wish of a loved one.
“My father-in-law came to me about three weeks before he died,” he said. “He used to walk Heritage Trail a lot. He told me, toward the end, ‘I sure wish I could see the Heritage Trail again.’”
Conservation Board Member Jim Pfeiler said his initial resistance to the idea was because a vast majority of responses on Kenniker’s website were in opposition. Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Pfeiler tallied the 3,149 responses.
“Only 175 are for it,” he said. “That’s only a 5.5% approval rating. I’m just not seeing the support for this.”
County officials also provided the Telegraph Herald with a copy of the responses, which showed a vast majority of respondents opposing the idea.
Of the meeting attendees who spoke in opposition, most said Kenniker’s stated reason for the proposal had value but that the proposal was not a solution.
“It sounds like a decent proposal to put people who can’t usually access it on the Heritage Trail,” said meeting attendee Bill Stoffel. “However, motorized traffic — whether it’s closed or not closed — is a bad idea. It’s a foot in the door. Once that door is opened, it is difficult to close it.”
Kevin Koch pointed out that the application Kenniker filed did not specifically mention people with mobility limitations, which would leave it open to anyone on the motorized vehicles.
“There’s nothing in the proposal that guarantees that those ATVs are going to be driven by people or have passengers who are elderly or handicapped,” he said. “Without that, you just have people with ATVs on the trail.”
Opponents of Kenniker’s proposal offered alternative options to provide access to Heritage Trail for people with mobility limitations, such as having volunteers give rides on pedal-powered vehicles, increasing hayrides by county staff and paving more of the trail near trailheads.
Board Member Jacqueline Kehr also referenced work the Conservation Department already had done to increase access to parks.
“We have been working on this,” she said. “One of the ways that our Friends groups (supporting conservation causes) and a lot of our organizations have supported that are the purchase of the Action Trackchairs. Through those, people can get out on any one of our trails, including the Heritage Trail.”
Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston also said the department issues special use permits for motorized vehicle usage for people with mobility issues — normally in areas that offer public hunting — though he said those have rarely, if ever, been issued for Heritage Trail.
Some opponents who spoke at the meeting were concerned about safety.
“If I’m really going hard and get my bike up to 15 miles per hour and come around a corner and there is a group of pedestrians, that is dangerous on a bicycle,” said Paul Kilgore, referencing the much-higher potential speeds of ATVs and UTVs.
Others were worried about potential damage to the trail.
“There are trails in Belmont and the Mineral Point area (in Wisconsin) which are not navigable by bicycle at all because they’re too beaten up by the vehicles,” said Dianne Koch.
Supervisor Ann McDonough, who said she was attending the meeting as a citizen, told the conservation board she had spoken to several mayors of small cities in the county who were unaware of Kenniker’s proposal.
Some conservation board members said they were not denying the idea of offering limited use of ATVs and UTVs for people with mobility issues in the future.
“We allow snowmobiles on the trail. We allow motorized bikes on the trail, which can cause damage,” said Board Member George Davis. “I would be receptive sometime if there was a fundraiser or a specific day. But that’s dependent on insurance, if we’re allowed to do it (by the federal government with which the Conservation Department has an easement for Heritage Trail).”
After the meeting, Kenniker said he likely was done with the proposal.
“At this point, unless someone or some group brings this to me that they want me to try again, I probably won’t push it,” he said. “This is important to me, but there was some frustration. And I don’t want to cause frustration or divide people.”