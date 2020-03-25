The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael A. Tolliver, 34, of 453 Almond St., was arrested at about 2:05 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Tolliver assaulted Phila N. Glanton, 24, of the same address, at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Locust Street.
- Christopher L. Appleton, 32, no known address, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at 2760 Monastery Drive on a charge of interference with official acts and warrants charging domestic assault with injury, two counts of child endangerment, false imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Appleton assaulted Kayla M. Mellody, 27, of 2760 Monastery Drive, on March 16 in the presence of children ages 4 and 9 months.
- Alex N. Strieder, 30, of 2594 Pearl St., was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that Strieder assaulted Angella S. Strieder, 56, of the same address.
- Dakota J. Cook, 24, of 690½ Clarke Drive, was arrested at about 8:20 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Cook assaulted Daija M. Carlson, 23, in the presence of their 8-month-old son.
- Bodhi T. McGowan, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at about noon Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 8.
- Rachel M. Montes, 30, no address listed, was arrested at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday in Dyersville, Iowa, on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Montes did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Nov. 9.
- Christian M. Laugesen, 28, of 520 Nevada St., was arrested at about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Pinard Street on charges of third-degree burglary and interference with official acts.
- Target, 3500 Dodge St., reported the theft of clothing worth $652 at about 3:50 p.m. Monday from the store.
- Marcus G. Murphy, 36, of 2229 Dunham Court, reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $1,197 between Jan. 6 and Monday.